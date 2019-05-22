The Regional Development Authority, or RDA, will hold informational sessions on Thursday, May 30, to discuss upcoming changes in its granting criteria.
The RDA will discuss the criteria revisions being made to create more clarity about the board's priorities and funding ranges. The one-hour session will be offered at 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. at Rhythm City Casino, Davenport. They are open to those interested in applying for RDA funds.
"We want to communicate these changes so applicants know what to expect," said Matt Mendenhall, the RDA's chief executive officer.
The changes will be effective for the spring 2020 grant cycle, which means the fall 2019 cycle will use the same criteria used for the last few cycles. The final criteria will be posted on RDA's website later this year after the fall grants cycle.