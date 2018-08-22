DAVENPORT — Butterfly lovers are invited to head to the Putnam Museum & Science Center, 1717 W. 12th St., on Saturday for the return of an event celebrating everything about monarchs.
The annual Monarch Butterfly Workshop will offer butterfly-themed crafts and activities for all ages from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Visitors will learn skills they need to help boost the monarch population after they bring home their own monarch caterpillars, according to a Putnam release.
“North American monarch butterflies are some of the most amazing creatures on the planet,” said Octavia Houtekier-Boyd, vice president of education at the Putnam. “They can travel more than 3,000 miles in their lifetime, and states like Iowa and Illinois play a vital role in their migration.”
“The annual monarch workshop lets families have a blast as they learn how easy it is to engage in conservation,” she said.
Tickets for the monarch workshop and activities are $11 and include a screening of the documentary “Flight of the Butterflies 3D” in the Giant Screen Theater. The film follows hundreds of millions of monarchs from Canada and across the United States in their migration to Mexico.
Workshop-only tickets are $6, and extra caterpillars to take home are $3 each. Pre-registration is required, and visitors are asked to bring a jar with a lid to safely transport their caterpillar.
Attendees must register by today calling 563-324-1933, or by filling out and returning a registrationhursday form available at putnam.org/monarchs.
Visitors can choose from butterfly-care workshops at 10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m. or 1 p.m. Workshops are required to take a caterpillar home. The showings of “Flight of the Butterflies 3D” are at 11:30 a.m., 1 and 2 p.m.
General admission to the museum and science center is not included in the price of the butterfly workshop but is available for $9 for adults, $8 for youths ages 3-17 and free for members. Seniors, college students and military members get $1 off their purchase of general-admission tickets.