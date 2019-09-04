Registration is now open for volunteers to help with the fall "snapshot" stream sampling in Scott County that will be 8 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Oct. 1, beginning at the Surrey Heights Fire Station, 5002 Crow Creek Road, Bettendorf.
The event is sponsored by Partners of Scott County Watersheds, a nonprofit organization.
To sign up, go to xstreamcleanup.org/upcomingevents.
Volunteers will have a chance to be “citizen scientists” for a day, sampling streams for water quality and directly contributing data to one of the longest-running water quality databases in Iowa. This information helps inform policy decisions and brings grant dollars into our communities, according to the partners organization.
Volunteers will be trained with user-friendly lab materials. Then, teams will head out to their assigned sites, returning to the fire station at noon for lunch.
Children under 16 must be accompanied by an adult. Volunteers are encouraged to dress for the weather, rain or shine.
The mission of Partners of Scott County Watersheds (PSCW) is to improve the stewardship of Scott County watersheds through education, technical guidance, and volunteer opportunities.
For more information, visit partnersofscottcountywatersheds.org, call 563-336-3378 or send an email to info@partnersofscottcountywatersheds.org.