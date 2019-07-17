A four-person, best-ball golf tournnament will be held Monday, Aug. 19, at Hidden Hills Golf Course, 4335 Indiana Ave., Bettendorf.
The event put on by the Plus 60 Club is open to men and women ages 21 and older. Funds raised will support senior activities in the Quad-Cities.
Check-in is at 7 a.m. with the shotgun start at 8 a.m. The cost is $45 for Plus 60 (55) Club members and $55 for non-members and includes golf cart, goodie bag, coffee, rolls, lunch, a drink ticket, cash prizes, sponsor holes and many giveaways.
Registration is due by Aug. 14. To register, visit www.eventbrite.com and browse Bettendorf events for August 19 to register online with a credit card, or print a paper form at https://qctplus60.com/wp-content/uploads/GolfOutingReg-1.pdf to complete and mail in with a check payment.
Questions? Contact Susie at 563-320-5052.