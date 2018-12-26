Registration will open Jan. 1 for the One Tough Cookie Mud Run and Obstacle Course on June 1.
The three-plus-mile mud run and obstacle course creates a challenging, fun atmosphere, for runners of all backgrounds at Camp Liberty, just outside the Quad-Cities.
Natural features of the camp that will be elements of the course include rolling hills, wooded trails and lake obstacles.
The race will include new obstacles as well the slip-in-slide and mud mounds.
The adult course is for runners ages 14 or older and two kids’ races will be for younger athletes.
Proceeds benefit programs for local Girl Scouts such as summer camp and year-round outdoor events.
Participants will receive a box of Girl Scout Cookies.
Registration fees:
- One Tough Cookie (ages 14 and older) – $60
- One Tough Cookie Jr. (ages 8-13) – $35
- Muddy Buddy Run (7 and younger) – $20
For more information, go to www.OneToughCookieRace.com or contact the Girl Scout office at 563-823-9940 or Info@GirlScoutsToday.org.