MOLINE — Registrations are being accepted for the 2019 Junior Achievement Bowl-A-Thon on Feb. 23.
Participants will bowl in three-hour shifts that begin at 9 a.m. and run until midnight at Big River Bowling, Davenport; BowlMor Lanes, Davenport; High 5 Lanes & Games, Bettendorf; and QC Family Entertainment Center, Moline.
The event serves as the organization’s largest fundraiser and helps provide financial literacy, work-readiness and entrepreneurship programs to students in local schools.
Teams include up to five bowlers. A registration fee of $50 covers the lane and shoe rental for the entire team. Each team is asked to raise at least $300 to support JA programs offered in Quad-Cities schools. Pre-registration is required.
This school year, more than 55,000 K-12 grade students in the Quad-Cities and surrounding communities will benefit from Junior Achievement. To register or learn more about the JA Bowl-A-Thon, visit jaheartland.org.
Junior Achievement is celebrating 100 years this year. Locally, Junior Achievement of the Heartland serves more tan 55,000 students in 24 counties in eastern Iowa, western Illinois and Grant County in Wisconsin.