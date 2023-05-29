Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Rescuers pulled one person from the rubble overnight, Davenport Fire Chief Mike Carlsten said in a press conference Monday morning.

No deaths have been reported in the partial collapse of the Davenport Apartment Building, 324 Main St., and Carlsten said rescue crews continued Sunday night and Monday morning to search the rubble with dogs for anyone trapped.

But relatives say not all are accounted for.

"We do not have any credible information at this time that anyone is missing," Carlsten said at a 7 a.m. press conference on Monday.

The city is trying to cross reference information on tenants with the property owner, Carlsten said, but not every person had a cell phone or second means for contact.

"I have no known individuals that are trapped in this facility," Carlsten said at the press conference.

Crews had rescued seven people from other parts of the building Sunday night, officials said.

But relatives who gathered outside the building on Monday say their loved ones are still missing.

Antoine Smith Jr. of Rock Island said he has been looking for his aunt, Lisa Brooks, and can’t find her. She was a resident of The Davenport apartment building that collapsed.

“I’ve been to Genesis, I’ve been to CASI and the Red Cross,” he said.

Smith said he has left his aunt's name with the Davenport Police Department.

Brooks was born Jan. 5, 1970, he said.

Smith said he is praying she’s not in the rubble, but if the building comes down Tuesday he wants to know if anyone will be looking for her.

Mildred Harrington lives with Brooks and is her daughter in law. She said she went to the store, and before she returned their apartment partially collapsed.

At nearly 8 p.m. Monday, Brooks was rescued from the building. A family member received a while she was in the building on the fourth floor. Brooks waved out the window and firefighter lifted the bucket ladder to rescue her.

At 8 p.m. firefighters were using the bucket ladder to search for others through windows.

While Harrington found Brooks, she lost all her belongings except the clothes she was wearing at the time. She's currently staying with a relative, but isn't sure what to do next.

Harrington said she'd heard other families also at the base of the Davenport building on Monday who were missing loved ones.

Demolition of the building is expected to begin Tuesday after the city ordered the property owner, Andrew Wold, to do so. Crews transitioned from a rescue to a recovery operation Monday morning.

Asked about relatives who say their loved one is still missing, Davenport Chief Strategy Officer Sarah Ott wrote in an email that "the Davenport Police Department is currently working to make contact and account for all individuals that were known to be residents in the building."

Ott said she did not have any numbers to share at this time.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds issued a disaster proclamation for Scott County, which opens up funding for people impacted.

Wold released a statement Monday afternoon:

"We are saddened by this tragic event and we are thankful that it appears no one was killed. Our thoughts and prayers are with those who have been injured or displaced. We are grateful to the brave men and women of Davenport Fire and Police, city officials and all other emergency responders who were able safely evacuate the building and rescue the trapped individual.

We will continue to assist the city and the displaced residents in any way we can. In the coming days we will work with city officials to understand the causes of this tragedy."

Lexus Berry, a resident of the building who had said Sunday night she watched as her apartment collapsed with her wife still inside, said rescuers located and pulled her wife, Quanishia White-Berry, from the rubble overnight after being pinned for several hours. She said her wife went into surgery at the hospital.

"We are very blessed, but this is going to change our lives forever," she wrote in a text message.

City officials said it's "too early" to say what caused the partial collapse.

The building, which houses a total of 84 commercial and residential units, is currently "structurally unsound" and Carlsten said there were structural engineers on site advising rescue efforts.

Iowa Task Force One, Cedar Rapids division, arrived overnight and began additional search and rescue operations assisted by canines, Carlsten said. About six dogs are working on scene to search for people.

Crews are “currently finishing the rescue phase of our operation and soon it will become a recovery operation,” Carlsten said.

"At this time the building is structurally unsound and is posing a risk to responders. We are actively working for the best course of action for the building. We have a continued concern for the stability of the building," Carlsten added.

He urged anyone who is concerned about a possible missing loved one to contact 911 with information.

Rich Oswald, director of neighborhood services for the city said the city had done “numerous inspections” of the Davenport building based on complaints or during the normal inspection process for rental units in Davenport, and said there were three that questioned the structural stability of the building, which the owner hired an engineering firm to advise on how to repair.

“There has been some complaints to the structure,” Oswald said. “We issued notice orders to have those repaired. The building owner hired their own engineering firm to direct them in the repairs needed to be made. Once fire releases the scene, we will begin an extensive investigation to find out what exactly caused it.”

Currently there are seven adults and one child being housed in temporary housing at the Center for Active Seniors, Inc., by the Red Cross, Mayor Mike Matson said, with the rest of the tenants living in other places, such as with friends and family.

The rescue would likely continue for most of the day Monday, Matson said.

The building has had structural issues at least since 2020. When bricks fell off the building's facade in August of 2020, the city called in a structural engineer to have the building evaluated.

