The American Cancer Society's Relay for Life of Quad Cities will have team members selling luminary bags at Quad Cities area Hy-Vee stores from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.

Each bag purchased will honor someone who has battled cancer. Bags may be decorated by the purchaser or a team member will decorate them. The bags will be displayed at Relay for Life and will be part of the closing ceremony at the event in September.

The cost is a $10 donation per bag. Funds raised will support local Relay for Life efforts.

The local Relay For Life event will be held Saturday, Sept. 23 in the Believer's Together Center at Christ the King Church, 3209 60th Street, Moline. The public is invited to attend.

Relay For Life is a volunteer-led experience that unites communities across the world to celebrate cancer survivors, remember loved ones lost to cancer and raise funds for the American Cancer Society.

For more information, visit RelayforLife.org/QuadCitiesIL.

