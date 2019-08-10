Hundreds of Muslims will gather for prayer
Muslims from the Quad-Cities and surrounding areas, including Clinton, Iowa, Muscatine, Iowa, and Aledo, Illinois, will gather at 8:30 a.m. Sunday at Waterfront Convention Center, 2021 State St., Bettendorf, for congregational prayer and celebration.
The gathering will include a short prayer with a sermon afterward that emphasizes the moral lesson of Eid Ul-Adha (Feast of Sacrifice,) the second-most important holiday of the year for Muslims.
After prayer, some people will go to do their own sacrifices; others order ahead in established places like Chicago. People visit family and friends for the next three days. Children receive gifts of money or toys from their elders.
The holiday marks the end of the Hajj, the annual pilgrimage to Mecca, Saudi Arabia. Hajj is the fifth pillar of Islam and is a vital part of the Islamic faith.
Christian Care receives grants
The Doris & Victor Day Foundation has awarded Christian Care $6,000 to help support its community meal site, which serves an average of 45,000 meals per year. It is the only meal site on the Illinois side of the Quad-Cities that serves meals every day, according to a news release.
The Rock Island Community Foundation also awarded Christian Care $2,000 to help support its Community Parish Nurse Program, which provides basic, consultative medical needs to Christian Care’s residents and non-residents alike and is available on 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Wednesdays.
For more information about Christian Care, contact Steve Gottcent at 309-786-5734 or sgottcent@christiancareqc.org.
Geneseo church hosts festival
Parishioners at St. Malachy’s Catholic Church in Geneseo, Ill., are hoping this year’s first Summer Fest will become an annual event.
Jim Ries is chairman of the Summer Fest which includes various family activities from 2 to 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 24, inside the church and on the church grounds.
“We hope the Summer Fest will become an annual event,” Ries said. “We want to get people together in a Christian environment. They can bring their own lawn chairs and pop-up tents for this is an ‘all ages’ event.”
Proceeds from the event will benefit the church.
A special feature of the Summer Fest will be the Bags Tournament beginning at 2 p.m., with registration at 1:30 p.m., on Aug. 24. Entry fee is $20 per person and anyone interested can sign up at weekend masses on Saturday, Aug. 10; Sunday, Aug. 11; Saturday, Aug. 17; Sunday, Aug. 18; and on Aug. 24.
Bingo games will begin at 1:30 p.m. in the gym and cost is $20 which includes three cards and 15 games. Cash prizes will be awarded.
Food will be available to purchase. Beer and wine also will be available from 2 to 6 p.m., and live contemporary music by Shaun Easton will be featured from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.