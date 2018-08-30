Ancient Hebrew Scroll to be displayed
Christ Anglican Church will host the Ancient Hebrew Scroll Project display for one day only this Friday from 2-9 p.m.
Talks on the scroll display will be held at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.
The display is the only complete set of the Tanakh, or Old Testament, in the world.
The event is free and all are welcome.
For more information, contact Father Ed den Blaauwen at 309-762-6022 or visit the church’s website at christchurchmoline.net.
More information about the scroll project can be found at ancienthebrewscrollproject.org.
Christ Anglican Church is located at 1717 8th Ave., Moline.
'Combating Hate' program is Sept. 28
The Rev. Rich Hendricks of the Metropolitan Community Church of the Quad-Cities, Davenport, will present "Combating Hate" as the theme of the Church Women United Fall Fellowship on Sept. 28 at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 2136 N. Brady St., Davenport.
The Iowa Quad-Cities Unit, Rock Island/Milan Unit and East Moline and Surrounding Community Unit will be part of the event, which will be hosted by the Iowa Quad-Cities Unit.
Registration will be 9 a.m., with a brunch at $7 each and the program at 10:15 a.m.