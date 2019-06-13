Two Rivers to honor retiring organist
For 38 years, Judith Litherland was the organist, teacher and accompanist for Two Rivers Church, 1820 5th Ave., Rock Island.
The church will honor her with a concert and reception at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, June 23. Musicians from around the Quad-Cities will offer tributes to her. A reception will be held afterward.
She served as organist from Sept. 1, 1981, until her retirement March 31. During her tenure, she also was hand-bell choir director and began the Lenten Concert Series. She also was active in the community through the American Guild of Organists, judging keyboard competitions and teaching piano and organ.
Litherland earned a Bachelor of Music degree in education with piano and organ emphasis from the University of Michigan, a Master of Arts degree from Michigan State University and did postgraduate work at New York’s Columbia University, Detroit’s Wayne State University, Western Illinois University and the University of Kansas.
Prayer breakfast scheduled
The youth ministry at Higher Heights Missionary Baptist Church will hold its annual prayer breakfast from 8 to 11 a.m. today, Saturday, June 15, at Community of Christ Church, 4221 N. Brady St., Davenport.
Breakfast will be served from 8 to 9:45 a.m. with a program from 10-11 a.m.
"Youth Praying in Confidence" will be the theme.
The cost is $7 for adults and $5 for youth.
Church hosts ice cream social
Church of the Cross, 22621 Illinois 2 and 92, Port Byron, will hold a homemade ice cream social, from 4 to 7 p.m., Thursday, July 18.
Menu items will include barbecues, baked beans, cake, ice cream sold by the scoop or quart, potato salad, pies, and beverages.
Carry-outs will be available.
Bettendorf church offers free fun day
First Baptist Church, 3593 Middle Road, Bettendorf is sponsoring a free, community-wide family fun day from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 22, featuring Jumping Joey's amusements, a dunk tank, games, hot dogs, popcorn and snow cones.
The day also offers an opportunity to sign children up for First Baptist's Vacation Bible School with the theme "Into the Wild."
Classes will be 5:45-8:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, June 24-28, for children from toddler age through 13 years.
Churches host gospel quartet
The Assemblymen Gospel Quartet will perform from 3-4:30 p.m. Sunday, June 24, at the Orion Methodist Activity Center, 1104 5th St., Orion, Ill.
The Orion Area Churches Association will present this concert. There also will be refreshments. A free-will donation will be accepted.