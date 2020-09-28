Relocated 'bridge mussels' near I-74 bridge construction site are faring well

"Any given river likely has varying substrates, water depths, and flow velocities, especially large rivers like the Mississippi," Lundh wrote. "Mussel colonies or beds can form only where you have just the right combination of water depth, substrate, and flow in an area.

"Mussels need to colonize in one area close enough to each other so that they can breed successfully. These areas also need to be suitable habitat for their fish hosts to complete the mussel life cycle. This is why mussels can only be relocated to certain places, mussel beds we identify outside of the action area."

Since the new bridge is the Iowa and Illinois Departments of Transportations' project, the agencies worked with Fish & Wildlife on the 2016 mining and relocation.

"The mussels are being moved as a requirement of the Federal Endangered Species Act, which prohibits the harm, harassment, or taking of a federally listed species," Iowa DOT announced at the time. "Three federally endangered mussels have been identified and will be included in the relocation — Spectaclecase, Sheepnose, and Higgins Eye Pearlymussel."

Two years prior to the relocation, a survey was conducted to identify concentrations of mussels and which ones are endangered.