Remember to breathe: Downtime, breathing and more are important for mental health

• Be active when you can. Walking, dancing, running, cycling, yoga and more, as well as some gentle stretching, can go a very long way in relieving tension while bringing awareness to where we hold that stress in our bodies, Webster-Moran said.

• Get the family involved, but be sure to take time for yourself. Webster-Moran said kiddos can play the ‘quiet game’ for a couple of minutes, even if they’re very little. Older kids can join in on activities such as walking around the block, yoga and the like.

No matter what you choose to do, start simply. “Don't overwhelm yourself,” Webster Moran said. Begin by setting aside 15-minute increments for yourself, “and see if you can work up to doing that two to three times a day,” Webster Moran said. “Use that time to breathe, stretch, set an intention, and then try to follow your breath.”

There also are plenty of videos online as well as audio recordings to help you breathe, move through yoga poses and more, the two said.

If you need more help, do not be afraid to ask for it. Welvaert-Koch said she is accepting new teletherapy clients, and other providers may be, too.