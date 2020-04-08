Remember to breathe: Downtime, breathing and more are important for mental health

While we are taking care of ourselves physically by social distancing and following other precautions outlined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention during the outbreak of COVID-19, area experts say now is also the time to care for ourselves mentally, too.
“Now, more than ever, it is important to take care of our mental health,” said licensed clinical professional counselor Jennifer Welvaert-Koch, owner and mental health counselor at Creative Counseling for Healthy Living, LLC, in Moline.
Not only are we experiencing the stressors of the world around us, as many of us shelter at home, we’re trying to work from home, help our children learn, keep up with housework, keep the kids, pets and ourselves entertained, and more.
“Let's take a minute to fully acknowledge the fact that we are experiencing a global pandemic, an epic first for most of us. Let's acknowledge the collective vulnerability, grief, unpredictability and trauma all of us are experiencing to some capacity right now,” Welvaert-Koch said.
“It's easy to get sucked into the idea that we need to suck it up, soldier on — that our worthiness depends on our productivity, so get busy,” even on the normal days of yore, Welvaert-Koch said.
This quest may keep us busy and distracted, but if we don't check in on our uncomfortable thoughts and challenging emotions, “we put our mental health at greater risk,” Welvaert-Koch said.
“Many (of us) are struggling with anxiety. 'Keeping busy' is sometimes just moving that anxiety around, kind of like ‘cleaning' can sometimes end up shifting a mess from one spot to another,” said Abby Webster Moran, co-owner of Indigo Wellness Studios in Moline (which offers yoga, bodywork and more.
So what are we to do? Here are a few things to try:
• Breathe consciously. “The cool thing is science shows us that the specific techniques are less important than the act of doing them,” Webster Moran said. Whether you’d like to do yoga or try meditation, “conscious breathing is at the heart of them all, so start there,” she said.
Welvaert-Koch also notes that breathwork, mindfulness and meditation are “tools we can all use.” She suggests using your breath to anchor your focus. “Sit in a comfortable, upright position, and draw a deep breath down into your belly. Notice the sensations of the cool air around your nostrils, down your throat. Notice the rise of your chest and abdomen.
“Pause and slowly exhale, again paying attention to the sensations and sounds of the warm, humid breath exiting your mouth.”
• Stop comparing yourself to others. “There is no one ‘appropriate response’” to the pandemic “besides practicing social distancing,” Welvaert-Koch said. “If you find yourself judging someone else's actions, get curious about your response. Identify the emotions beneath the surface — whether they be fear, anger, jealousy, guilt, shame — and tend to those.”
• If you’re working from home, set boundaries. Designate some office hours, schedule breaks and a lunch, as well as days off, Welvaert-Koch said. If you once used your commute to get into your work mindset or to let go of your work day, “consider adding a transition ritual,” such as a shower or some stretches, Welvaert-Koch said.
• Keep checking in. In addition to breathing, Welvaert-Koch also suggests these mindfulness exercises:
- Ground yourself by identifying five things you see, four things you hear, three things you physically feel around you, two things you smell, and one thing you taste.
- Scan your body. Sit or lay in a comfortable position. Close your eyes. Starting with your feet, work your way up through each body part, paying attention to any tension or sensation. If you need help with this, there are several recordings you may listen to online to help.
“Allow yourself to acknowledge whatever way you are currently suffering,” Welvaert-Koch said. If you’re struggling, recognize that this has been hard for you, and that you’re doing your best, she said, adding that while you may feel isolated, you are not alone.
• Do not measure success or worthiness by the check marks on your to-do list. “There is personal value in all of your time whether there is tangible proof at the end of the day or not,” Welvaert-Koch said. Whether you worked, practiced mindfulness, listened to your favorite album or rewatched your favorite movie, “however you spent your time, it's enough; you're enough.”
• Be active when you can. Walking, dancing, running, cycling, yoga and more, as well as some gentle stretching, can go a very long way in relieving tension while bringing awareness to where we hold that stress in our bodies, Webster-Moran said.
• Get the family involved, but be sure to take time for yourself. Webster-Moran said kiddos can play the ‘quiet game’ for a couple of minutes, even if they’re very little. Older kids can join in on activities such as walking around the block, yoga and the like.
No matter what you choose to do, start simply. “Don't overwhelm yourself,” Webster Moran said. Begin by setting aside 15-minute increments for yourself, “and see if you can work up to doing that two to three times a day,” Webster Moran said. “Use that time to breathe, stretch, set an intention, and then try to follow your breath.”
There also are plenty of videos online as well as audio recordings to help you breathe, move through yoga poses and more, the two said.
If you need more help, do not be afraid to ask for it. Welvaert-Koch said she is accepting new teletherapy clients, and other providers may be, too.
“Teletherapy has been an excellent option for continuing care,” she said. All you need is a good internet connection; a computer, tablet or smartphone with a camera; and a quiet, private, well-lit space.
To find a provider, check your health care provider's website, or Welvaert-Koch suggests searching the online directory on psychologytoday.com.
Tuesday: The latest on the coronavirus in the Quad-Cities
Here's the latest updates about the coronavirus and its impact on the Quad-Cities.
James Wilmington Sr., bent down to meet his grandson, Mason Kerr, eye-to-eye.
Amid a rise of 21 positive tests in Rock Island County over the weekend, Generations in Rock Island, a long-term care facility for 90-100 seni…
At least three Quad-City area companies are stepping up to make personal protective equipment, or PPE, for area health care workers on the fro…
Unite Quad Cities is raising money to help Quad-City people and businesses affected by the new coronavirus. As part of the day-long campaign, the Quad-City Times and Moline Dispatch-Argus are showcasing stories that show how the pandemic has impacted us.
John Maxwell didn't mince words when he described the challenge COVID-19 poses to Scott County's budget and resources.
DES MOINES — The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) has been notified Monday of 78 additional positive cases for a total of 946 positive …
DES MOINES — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signed today a new proclamation continuing the State Public Health Emergency Declaration, ordering additio…
COLUMBUS JUNCTION — The Tyson Foods pork plant announced Monday that operations are being suspended after more than 24 workers at the facility…
Iowa Gov. Reynolds expands business closures, hints at enforcement measures for those not social distancing
JOHNSTON – Gov. Kim Reynolds today expanded the number of business closures and hinted at stepped-up enforcement of social-distancing and othe…
U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Moline, did not attend a congressional briefing on the coronavirus before selling stocks, despite accusations from R…
If you drove past Bix Plaza at the corner of River Drive and 4th Street in Davenport over the weekend, you may have noticed that the statues o…
SPRINGFIELD — Public K-12 schools statewide were instructed to begin remote learning days last week until in-person instruction can resume, an…
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.