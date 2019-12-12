Remembering Bill Fennelly: "Fennelly ... became the guy everyone looked to"

For more than 50 years, Bill Fennelly was respectfully acknowledged as one of Scott County's most powerful politicians.
First elected to public office in 1965 as a Republican on the Davenport City Council, he continued to serve in various capacities for the next half-century — 13 years on the city council, 14 years as a member of the Scott County Board of Supervisors and 24 years as Scott County Treasurer, retiring just last year at the age of 85.
Anyone considering a run for public office was advised to talk to Fennelly, as he had his finger on the pulse of the community.
"He knew the community in a way few others did," said Thom Hart, a Democrat, and former Davenport alderman, mayor and Scott County Supervisor who served with Fennelly. "I always listened to him very carefully."
When Fennelly died Wednesday, Hart and others — former employees, friends and colleagues — remembered him as a fiscally conservative straight-shooter with a strong work ethic, a man of his word, supportive of staff and a politician who never forgot the meaning of being a public servant.
He also was a devoted husband to Carol, as well as dad, grandpa and great-grandpa.
"Thank God we had people like Bill Fennelly that stand for something," said Jim Davis, a retired Deere & Co. vice president and former Scott County Republican Party chairman.
Fennelly was a son of Irish immigrants, one in a family of 15, and a graduate of Davenport High School. For many years, his business was running a full-service gasoline station at the foot of Harrison Street and West River Drive. By the time it was bought out in 1981 for the building of the Ground Transportation Center, it had become a downtown fixture.
It was here that Fennelly interacted with customers and got to know the business community.
And one of those customers, Roger Jepsen, a former Iowa state senator, lieutenant governor and eventually U.S. Senator, encouraged Fennelly to run for office. In a 1980 article in the Quad-City Times, Jepsen described Fennelly as a tough, plain-talking guy who wouldn't buy something unless he could afford it.
Fennelly brought that approach to government.
He was committed to getting things done and would work with people of differing opinions to figure out a way, Hart said.
"He was always very concerned about the budget, the growth of government, the delivery of service. He remembered why we were there — the collective service to people ... garbage and streets, police and fire. But he also was concerned with not getting carried away with it, not overspending, getting good value."
During his time on the council, Fennelly "grew and matured, (and) he just became the guy everyone looked to, " the late John McCormick, former Quad-City Times political editor, said in a 1980 article.
The late Mayor Charles Wright, a Democrat, described Fennelly in that same article as "effective and the leader of the Republican party but more than that, he's the type of guy who is more interested in seeing the final product than seeing his name in print."
Fennelly's last meeting as an alderman in 1980 before joining the board of supervisors ended in rollicking, 30-minute roast.
"Everything he's ever done has been in the best interest of the city," Wright said at the meeting. "And I will hate to see him go."
Fennelly's time on the city council and county board saw the hiring of professional managers for both the city and county.
"You could tell the guy was a businessman, and he was mechanically inclined," Hart said Wednesday.
A memory that stands out for Hart is a time when both he and Fennelly were serving as supervisors and the late Dan Nagel, director of the Scott County Conservation Board, approached the board about creating a swimming beach at West Lake as a new amenity.
"He (Nagel) and Bill talked that through in front of the rest of us, and I think they did it for less than $50,000. Listening to the two of them kind of conceive this was ... wow. It was a different kind of mind than I had."
When Fennelly was first elected treasurer in 1995, employees weren't sure what to expect because many elected officials bring new deputies on staff, typically party appointees.
What they got was a "straight shooter," Barb Vance, operations manager, said. "There was never any question what Bill wanted. He was strong, kind and supportive of the staff. We just thought the world of him. He always had our back."
If someone came to the office riled up about taxes, Fennelly would tell them, "This is the way it is," Vance said. The treasurer's office handles property tax payments and motor vehicle registrations and invests county funds.
"The number of people he mentored here (in the treasurer's office) and throughout the county was phenomenal," Vance said. "He had quite a legacy."
Another legacy is his family. Hart described the Fennellys' marriage as "a great partnership."
Of the couple's four children, Mike has taken over as Scott County Treasurer and Bill is the women's basketball coach at Iowa State University, to which the elder Fennellys have made many trips.
Although Ames is about 200 miles from the Quad-Cities, Fennelly would always be back in the office the next morning, first thing.
"Here he was, a man in his 80s, and he was at work before anyone else," Hart said. "He had a really significant work ethic."
And, he had a heart.
Years ago, when Hart and his wife learned that they were going to be able to adopt a baby girl, "He and Carol gave us a blanket with hearts all over it," Hart said, his voice cracking.
"You have these political working relationships, but there's always a very personal side. It says a lot about him, the big tough guy who gives you the blanket you remember 36 years later."