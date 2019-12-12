Remembering Bill Fennelly: "Fennelly ... became the guy everyone looked to"

During his time on the council, Fennelly "grew and matured, (and) he just became the guy everyone looked to, " the late John McCormick, former Quad-City Times political editor, said in a 1980 article.

The late Mayor Charles Wright, a Democrat, described Fennelly in that same article as "effective and the leader of the Republican party but more than that, he's the type of guy who is more interested in seeing the final product than seeing his name in print."

Fennelly's last meeting as an alderman in 1980 before joining the board of supervisors ended in rollicking, 30-minute roast.

"Everything he's ever done has been in the best interest of the city," Wright said at the meeting. "And I will hate to see him go."

Fennelly's time on the city council and county board saw the hiring of professional managers for both the city and county.

"You could tell the guy was a businessman, and he was mechanically inclined," Hart said Wednesday.

A memory that stands out for Hart is a time when both he and Fennelly were serving as supervisors and the late Dan Nagel, director of the Scott County Conservation Board, approached the board about creating a swimming beach at West Lake as a new amenity.