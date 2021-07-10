Remembering Breasia: One year later
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Warrants filed in the Scott County Court system Tuesday outline a timeline of what may have happened the night Breasia Terrell disappeared.
- Updated
It has taken a long time for Monica Coussens-Danner to muster the courage to tell her story of loss, triumph, sexism, hardship, and leadership…
- Updated
Davenport police arrested two men wanted on outstanding warrants after both led police on high-speed chases around the city in a 20-minute win…
- Updated
After a standoff that lasted more than four hours Friday morning, neighbors in the area of W. 14th and Myrtle streets cheered Davenport police as two suspects were taken into custody.
- Updated
Scott County prosecutors have added two more severe charges against the man who struck and killed 40-year-old Alex Marietta as he rode his bicycle at Kimberly Road and Davenport Avenue on June 3.
- Updated
Davenport police are investigating the shooting death of a man at 1418 College Ave.
- Updated
A six-year-old was non-fatally injured in a Davenport shooting Wednesday afternoon.
- Updated
A Bettendorf man was arrested Thursday for possessing and promoting child pornography.
- Updated
Robert Kobylski, Davenport’s former school superintendent, says Iowa is targeting well-intentioned school leaders who don't toe the line on st…
- Updated
More than 50 people attended a meeting with the developer of a controversial new 26-home development that would build homes in a long-time wooded area in Bettendorf.