Remembering Breasia: One year since she was found

It's been a year since human remains were found just north of DeWitt in Clinton County. A week later, Davenport police said the remains were that of Breasia Terrell, the 10 year old from Davenport who disappeared in July 2020.
Breasia was last seen late Thursday, July 9 or in the early morning hours of July 10, 2020. She was visiting Henry Earl Dinkins, 47, her brother's father, in a East 53rd Street apartment in Davenport at the time.
Dinkins now faces charges of first-degree murder and kidnapping in her disappearance and death.
July 10, 2020: Breasia was last seen late Thursday, July 9, or in the early hours of Friday,…
Henry Dinkins was denied a request for a new attorney after a 14-minute hearing Thursday - a meeting where Dinkins, public defender Miguel Puentes, and Scott County Attorney Mike Walton were encouraged to weigh in on the request
The man accused of the 2020 kidnapping and murder of Breasia Terrell will appear in court Thursday to ask for a new attorney.
A new trial date has been set for the man accused in the July 10, 2020, kidnapping and murder of 10-year-old Breasia Terrell of Davenport.
Everyday People: 'Life is solitary, poor, nasty, brutish and short' — Marking one year since Breasia disappeared
Our collective horror started a year ago on this day.
Warrants filed in the Scott County Court system Tuesday outline a timeline of what may have happened the night Breasia Terrell disappeared.
Henry Dinkins, accused of kidnapping and murdering 10-year-old Breasia Terrell, submitted a written arraignment and plea of not guilty Wednesday.
Updated: Henry Dinkins was the only person of interest in the disappearance of Breasia Terrell. Now he's charged with kidnapping and murder.
Henry Dinkins has been charged with first-degree murder and kidnapping in the death of 10-year-old Breasia Terrell, Scott County Attorney Mike Walton said during a Wednesday morning news conference at the Davenport Police Department.
Henry Dinkins had his first court appearance Thursday after being accused of the murder of 10-year-old Breasia Terrell.
People have begun to lay flowers, teddy bears, and more at the site where Breasia Terrell's remains were found near DeWitt.
The identity of the human remains found last week just north of DeWitt was announced Wednesday in front of nine news cameras perched on tripod…
Davenport Police say human remains found near DeWitt earlier this month are those of Breasia Terrell.
Davenport Police Department plan a 1:45 p.m. news conference today to offer an update to the human remains found in DeWitt last week.
In the absence of identity and motive, let's lend time and place to the human remains found outside DeWitt.
Officials made it clear investigators could not identify the remains, which were reported to the Clinton County Sheriff's Department at 6:30 p.m. Monday by two fishermen who were visiting the pond near an access road off 270th Avenue.
The 10-year-old went missing late July 9 or in the early morning hours of July 10.
A person of interest in the disappearance of Breasia Terrell will go to trial in May for three unrelated sex-offender registry violations.
Countless searches. Many prayer vigils. Thousands of flyers handed out and mounted to everything from gas station windows to telephone poles.
'How do you have Thanksgiving ... when your child is missing?': Remembering two missing girls as families gather for holidays
Never forgetting isn't the same as remembering.