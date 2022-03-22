Remembering Breasia: One year since she was found

It's been a year since human remains were found just north of DeWitt in Clinton County. A week later, Davenport police said the remains were that of Breasia Terrell, the 10 year old from Davenport who disappeared in July 2020.

Breasia was last seen late Thursday, July 9 or in the early morning hours of July 10, 2020. She was visiting Henry Earl Dinkins, 47, her brother's father, in a East 53rd Street apartment in Davenport at the time.

Dinkins now faces charges of first-degree murder and kidnapping in her disappearance and death.

