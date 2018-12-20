THE BEST IN BOOTS -- Every day, the 500 workers at Servus Rubber produce about 4,500 pairs of boots. The plant, which has been around since about the turn of the century, continues to grow and prosper as new technology, along with new markets, makes more boot sales. Published, Sunday, March 13, 1988. (Quad-City Times photo)
This metal contraption is a new "Banbury mixer," the key to the rubber manufacturing process at Servus Rubber, Rock Island. Admiring the new mixer today were, from left, Behrooz Jalayer, Servus president; Bill Klatt, of the Rock Island Growth Corp.; and mayor Robert Millett. Photo published July 18, 1986. (Photo by Don Jones/Quad-City Times)
The eastern entrance to the former Norcross/Servus Rubber plant Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018, in Rock Island.The demolition of the factory has uncovered a large amount of graffiti throughout the building. The factory was shuttered in 2011.
THE BEST IN BOOTS -- Every day, the 500 workers at Servus Rubber produce about 4,500 pairs of boots. The plant, which has been around since about the turn of the century, continues to grow and prosper as new technology, along with new markets, makes more boot sales. Published, Sunday, March 13, 1988. (Quad-City Times photo)
This metal contraption is a new "Banbury mixer," the key to the rubber manufacturing process at Servus Rubber, Rock Island. Admiring the new mixer today were, from left, Behrooz Jalayer, Servus president; Bill Klatt, of the Rock Island Growth Corp.; and mayor Robert Millett. Photo published July 18, 1986. (Photo by Don Jones/Quad-City Times)
The eastern entrance to the former Norcross/Servus Rubber plant Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018, in Rock Island.The demolition of the factory has uncovered a large amount of graffiti throughout the building. The factory was shuttered in 2011.
Hugely visible from Illinois 92 in Rock Island, the big brick building with the broken-out windows is as depressing an industrial site as you will find in the Quad-Cities.
While the owner of the long-time Servus Rubber Co. site is optimistic about redevelopment once the building is razed, the structure has stood for years as a symbol of manufacturing job loss locally and nationwide.
The business was founded in 1922 by area businessmen for the manufacture of waterproof footwear and, in 2006, it was the largest manufacturer in Rock Island.
It closed in 2011, putting 245 people out of work, and has been vacant since then. Here is a look at the company's history from Quad-City Times files:
Servus Rubber was locally owned until 1970, when it was sold to Chromalloy American Corp., of St. Louis.
The next decade was difficult, marred by some labor strife and overseas competition that eroded the market.
By the early 1980s, the company was losing money, and Chromalloy put it up for sale. A representative said closing the plant was a possibility if a buyer was not found.
In 1982, the company was purchased by Mike Cappy and a partner in Louisville, Kentucky. With the acquisition of six other manufacturing plants, Cappy founded Norcross Cos., eventually Norcross Safety Products, based in Oak Brook, Illinois.
Norcross instilled new spirit in the plant, and adopted the motto: "We Are Fighting Back." Changes included aggressively increasing production and installing a major new piece of equipment to replace a 30-year-old machine that could have failed at any time and shut the plant down.
A loan from the city helped with the purchase and allowed for expansion. "This expansion will be a direct attack on imported boots," the company said in its loan application.
Norcross also went after niche markets. In 1984, for example, it manufactured a boot capable of withstanding 20,000 volts of electricity, for workers who might have to stand in highly charged water.
In 2008, the business was purchased by New Jersey-based Honeywell International Inc., becoming Honeywell Safety Products.
Honeywell closed the plant in 2011 after shifting production to China. It continues to operate a smaller plant that was built in 2006 next-door to the old factory. The newer plant employs 75 people and is hiring, a representative said.
In demolishing the old building, workers with Alliance Demolition and Excavating Services Inc., Chicago, salvaged timbers and some brick for repurposing, owner Richard Getty said.
"There's a lot of valuable wood in there," he said. The wood will be sold to mills that will re-purpose it into high-end lumber, he said.