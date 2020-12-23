Remmbering Riefe's: Five years ago today restaurant runs out of food, closes for good

For a little more than two hours on Wednesday, it was a madhouse on West Locust Street in Davenport.

Hundreds of people navigated their way into and around the parking lot at Riefe's Family Restaurant, 1417 W. Locust St., to get their last taste of home-style cooking.

The restaurant opened at 11 a.m. and began giving away free root beer, tenderloin sandwiches and french fries to customers. By noon, owners said they had about 500 tenderloins left to give away for free.

By 1:15 p.m., the restaurant had run out of 1,000 tenderloins, 1,000 root beers and 1,000 mugs, according to its recorded telephone message.

“You guys have been great,” Dan Riefe, who co-owns the eatery with his brother, Rick, said. “Have a great Christmas and a wonderful happy New Year, and again, thank you for supporting us all these years.”

After 66 years, the restaurant's doors are closed for good.

Carol Peterson, of Rock Island, made it in time to enjoy her last Riefe's sandwich, "a great big one," she said. "It was delicious."