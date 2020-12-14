Remote learning continues in Moline

Board members Monday adopted the 2020 tax levy and said they are not quite ready to commit to a return date for Moline-Coal Valley students who are learning remotely until at least Jan. 5.
Board members adopted the previously presented 2020 tax levy that is expected to generate $45 million, up from the extended 2019 levy which generated $44.3 million.The adopted tax rate is 5.039, down from 5.044 in 2019. Board members voted to approve the levy after a public hearing garnered no comments.
Also Monday, board members said they could see the benefits of reopening schools for hybrid learning on either Jan. 11 or Jan. 19. Superintendent Rachel Savage reviewed regional and county COVID-19 positivity metrics and said she could see the value in both safety-based and education-based arguments for when to return students to classrooms.
Citing increasing safety and manpower concerns, the district moved all students to remote learning beginning Nov. 16. When that closure was announced, board members said they would continue monitoring the impact of COVID-19 on the district and would consider extending the remote learning period beyond Jan. 5 if necessary.
Savage said the district suspended its tracking of positive cases on the district website as of Nov. 13, when the district had reported a cumulative 169 staff and student positive COVID-19 cases since the school year began. She said during the period of full remote learning, 26 staff members have reported positive cases. That brings the district total to 195, but Savage said the true number is possibly higher due to decreased reporting during the school closures.
Savage said some students are finding success in remote learning, but data also shows about 10 percent of district students in each school have fully disengaged from learning. Thirty percent of students district-wide have at least one failing grade, she said.
“I want nothing more than to have kids back in school,” she said. “It keeps me up in the night, there’s nothing wrong with wanting kids back.”
At the same time, she said, it’s also “not a wrong decision” to let safety concerns guide the choice. Savage and others cited concerns regarding having kids return to school just days after the New Years holiday. She said the district’s positivity numbers began to significantly worsen following Halloween.
Board member Justin Anderson said he agreed the decision is both an educational and public safety choice. He said after seeing and hearing about holiday gatherings, he has concerns. He said many people let down their guards, and their masks, when attending such gatherings.
Anderson said it is his hope by postponing the return of students until the 19th, it might be possible to bring students back for even more face-to-face instruction. He said he would hope for more than two in-person days.
Board president Sangeetha Rayapati said she could see a possible Jan. 11 return date as a safe window following the New Year’s holiday, but said additional face-to-face time may need to be considered further out.
In addition to these concerns, board members said they also wanted to hear from teachers about the timing of returning students.
Several board members urged students, staff and community members to do everything they can to follow COVID-19 protocols so that students can return.
“That is the only way our kids are going to be able to stay in school,” Sangeetha said. “That’s my caveat, I want us all working toward the same goal.”
In other business, board members:
– Voted 6-1 to spend $2.8 million to renovate the Moline High School A wing, with board members Justin Anderson voting no. The renovations are being made so that Coolidge Campus students can be moved to the high school as part of the ASPIRE program.
– Agreed to ask for a refund for the 1,500 Elysian Rapid Antigen Test kits that the board agreed to order back in September for $33,000. The district anticipated the “non-invasive, spit test” kits to arrive by Oct. 30.
Assistant superintendent Kristin Sanders said the ordered test kits are still not available for shipping. Additionally, she said the CDC changed its guidelines regarding needed quarantine time even with a rapid test and the Rock Island County Health Department is still recommending a full COVID-19 test.
