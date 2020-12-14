Remote learning continues in Moline

Savage said some students are finding success in remote learning, but data also shows about 10 percent of district students in each school have fully disengaged from learning. Thirty percent of students district-wide have at least one failing grade, she said.

“I want nothing more than to have kids back in school,” she said. “It keeps me up in the night, there’s nothing wrong with wanting kids back.”

At the same time, she said, it’s also “not a wrong decision” to let safety concerns guide the choice. Savage and others cited concerns regarding having kids return to school just days after the New Years holiday. She said the district’s positivity numbers began to significantly worsen following Halloween.

Board member Justin Anderson said he agreed the decision is both an educational and public safety choice. He said after seeing and hearing about holiday gatherings, he has concerns. He said many people let down their guards, and their masks, when attending such gatherings.

Anderson said it is his hope by postponing the return of students until the 19th, it might be possible to bring students back for even more face-to-face instruction. He said he would hope for more than two in-person days.