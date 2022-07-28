Renew Moline accepts new building donation for downtown redevelopment

A former J.C. Penney Department Store donated to Renew Moline could provide more housing in downtown Moline.

Renew Moline announced Thursday they accepted the donation of RiverStone Group's former headquarters at 1701 5th Ave. The donation includes the 35,064-square-foot building and a parking lot directly north of the building.

While plans have yet-to-be-determined, CEO and President of Renew Moline Alexandria Elias said they are open to a wide variety of options to help spur economic development with the possibility of the building becoming a new residential area.

"We are tremendously grateful for the generosity of the Ellis family and the RiverStone group," Elias said. "That avenue is really the heart of our downtown."

RiverStone Group used the building from the late 1980s to 2019 to house about 50 employees.

Elias noted that though she anticipates a pretty comprehensive redevelopment plan, they are not starting from scratch. She said they would use plans the city adopted as a starting point to figure out how to maximize the development potential of the building and parking lot.

In a statement, Vice President of RiverStone Mike Ellis said they are excited to see what the future holds and that they are "pleased to be able to donate a quality building to continue Renew's track record of redevelopment success."

The donation of a downtown building from RiverStone Group is not the first. In 1989, the business donated one of the city's oldest commercial buildings, which helped lead to the redevelopment of the Skinner Block to prevent demolition.

Renew Moline, along with the city of Moline, will work together to come up with a redevelopment strategy to enhance the 5th Avenue corridor.

Across the street, the eastern-most section of the former Moline Dispatch Publishing Company building at 1720 5th Ave. was razed and walls surrounding the press were taken down. East Moline businessman Larry Anderson purchased the building in 2020 for $75,000.

Anderson has not disclosed any redevelopment plans for the property yet.