Renew Moline partnering with Bush Development on former Penney's

Renew Moline is partnering with Davenport-based Bush Development to create a reuse plan for the former JCPenney building downtown.

The two-story, 35,000-plus-square-foot building at 1701 5th Ave. was donated to the non-profit Renew Moline last year. It most recently was occupied by Riverstone Group, which made the donation.

"The property has the potential to infuse significant new energy in the area," said Greg Derrick, Renew chairman. "We are looking forward to a redevelopment strategy together with the Bush Development team."

In mid-2021, the Urban Land Institute Advisory Panel identified the site as having potential for multi-family residential use. Additional downtown-living units have been identified by the city as a priority.

Renew Moline sought redevelopment proposals for the JCPenney renovation in the fall. Project plans still are in the early stages, but a residential component is likely.

"Our team is honored and excited to partner with Renew Moline and the City of Moline on what we feel will be a catalytic project," said Jon Davidshofer, Bush Development director.

He thinks the project will boost development in the heart of the downtown and serve as an example of the potential to be gained from public-private partnerships.

The city continues to re-imagine its downtown, its riverfront and the connection between the two as dozens of acres of riverfront and near-riverfront land become available with the demolition of the original Interstate 74 bridge.

Renew and Bush are anticipating the first steps of the JCPenney project will include refining the concept and negotiating a development agreement with the city.