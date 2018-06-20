Three years after closing its doors, a Moline elementary school is preparing to welcome an older generation as the building is renovated into senior housing.
City officials and developers took part in a ceremonial groundbreaking Wednesday morning at the former Garfield Elementary School, 1518 25th Ave., shoveling aside piles of gravel with golden shovels.
After Moline-Coal Valley school board members voted to close Garfield in May 2013, Gorman & Company, Inc., of Oregon, Wisconsin, bought the building in 2015 for $75,000 with plans to develop it.
The former school, built in 1901-1902, will be called Garfield School Senior Residences. The finished project will offer 52 one-bedroom and five two-bedroom apartments.
Andre Blakley, Illinois market president for Gorman & Company, said the building will provide high quality affordable housing for low- and moderate-income seniors earning between 30 to 60 percent of area median income.
"The school’s corridors will be brought back to their original glory with restored ceilings in the 1901 buildings," Blakley said. "The plan is to renovate the classrooms into apartments. The gym space will be converted to common and amenity space, including a multi-purpose room, kitchen and fitness area."
Blakley said a three-story wood-frame addition will be added to the east side of the existing building. Developers will install energy-efficient appliances, with mechanical, plumbing and electrical systems designed to reduce overall operating expenses.
Moline Alderman Mike Wendt, 3rd Ward, said he was a student at Garfield Elementary beginning with his kindergarten year in 1981. He said his mother, father and grandmother all attended Garfield.
"Obviously it was very bittersweet when Garfield closed," Wendt said. "When I decided to run for alderman, this was one of the projects I wanted to make happen and that we didn’t wind up with a vacant school in the middle of a residential area. This is really going to bring it back to life. This is going to (provide) some great housing for our seniors who will need it in our community."
Willie McAdams, 89, started kindergarten at Garfield in 1934. He has many fond memories of his time at the school. He recalled how the school janitor would let kids ring the playground bell to signal the end of recess.
"That was my room up there," he said, pointing to the former principal's office on the second floor, as the crowd laughed. "There were fire escapes on both sides."
Mary Mahar, 85, also was a student at Garfield, as were her mother-in-law and her daughter, France Driscal.
"My mother-in-law went here when it was a (wood) frame building," Mahar said.
The family planted a lilac bush generations ago at Garfield. In recognition of the family's history with the school, Gorman & Company will split the lilac bush, planting one half at Driscal's home and leaving the other next to a memorial bench bearing the family's name in front of the new apartments. Mahar said 32 family members attended Garfield.
Mayor Stephanie Acri said she appreciated the investment in Moline by Gorman & Company.
"It’s strong partners like you that are able to help us stabilize our economy here in Moline and prosper," Acri said. "This is an example of a project in our community that I think honors both our history and our future."