GENESEO, Ill. — A $1.3 million renovation is planned for the emergency room department at Hammond-Henry Hospital in Geneseo.
Mark Kuhn, CEO, says plans are to occupy the new space in the northeast corner of the hospital by August 2019.
A multi-phase plan will be used, he said, to keep operating the current emergency department during the renovation. The first phase will start in January, with a second phase following in May 2019.
Kuhn said the current space of 3,900 square feet, designed 25 years ago, is "much in need of modernization and renovation."
“We’re building not only for now, but for the future," Kuhn said.
"The existing emergency department was designed to accommodate fewer patients than we now see," he said. "The original design was four rooms and adjacent space has been used as backup to those four rooms. Those connecting rooms were never designed as emergency rooms."
Kuhn said the current department did not have the market appeal associated with a modern emergency department. With no separate entrances for ambulances or walk-in traffic, everyone enters and exits the same way, he said. "And that's not ideal."
The new design, Kuhn said, will offer an entrance for walk-in emergency patients as well as an ambulance entrance. There also will be a renovated reception area, a triage room and an updated nurses’ station with line-of-sight visibility to all exam rooms.
The remodeled space also will have a multi-use safe room, Kuhn said.
"We are seeing more and more behavioral health issues and potentially suicidal patients," he said. "We need a safe room to manage them, and the new layout will include a safe-room concept."
Geneseo city officials will help the hospital renovation project by facilitating a $1 million zero-interest USDA Rural Economic Development loan, under the Rural Electrification Act.