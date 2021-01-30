Renovations on historic Rock Island apartments now 75% complete

Part of the financing for Century Woods is coming from federal historic preservation tax credits that became available once the property was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

The neighborhood at 1400 5th Street — highly visible from the Centennial Expressway/Illinois 92 on the city's west side — was listed for its historical significance, which is off the charts.

The neighborhood's original 52 one- and two-story brick apartment buildings were constructed during 1940-41, directly linked to the creation of emergency, defense worker housing at the onset of World War II.

The complex was built on 19 acres by the United States Housing Authority for the sole purpose of providing below-market rate apartments exclusively for essential employees at the Rock Island Arsenal to support the war effort.

As such, it is — according to a criterion for listing on the national register — "associated with events that have made a significant contribution to the broad patterns of our history."

At present the neighborhood consists of 41 buildings and 234 units; 11 original buildings were demolished over the years.