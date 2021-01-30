Renovations on historic Rock Island apartments now 75% complete

Renovation of the former Arsenal Courts public housing project in Rock Island, now called Century Woods, is about 75% finished, with completion expected by May.
The work is being done by The Millennia Companies, of Cleveland, Ohio, which also is renovating the 169-unit Heather Ridge Apartments at 9500 14th St. W. That project also is about 75% completed, Chris Auvil, Millennia's director of design and construction, said this week.
Units are being rented as they are completed, with first choice going to tenants who were living there when the renovations started. Occupancy is then "backfilled" with new applicants as they go through the vetting process, Auvil said.
All told, Millennia expects to spent $65 million on the projects, including the original purchase price, the cost of renovation and financing and legal, architectural, engineering and developer fees.
Of the total amount, about $14 million is going into the renovation of Century Woods and $9 million into Heather Ridge, Valerie Jerome, marketing technologist with Millennia, said.
Part of the financing for Century Woods is coming from federal historic preservation tax credits that became available once the property was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
The neighborhood at 1400 5th Street — highly visible from the Centennial Expressway/Illinois 92 on the city's west side — was listed for its historical significance, which is off the charts.
The neighborhood's original 52 one- and two-story brick apartment buildings were constructed during 1940-41, directly linked to the creation of emergency, defense worker housing at the onset of World War II.
The complex was built on 19 acres by the United States Housing Authority for the sole purpose of providing below-market rate apartments exclusively for essential employees at the Rock Island Arsenal to support the war effort.
As such, it is — according to a criterion for listing on the national register — "associated with events that have made a significant contribution to the broad patterns of our history."
At present the neighborhood consists of 41 buildings and 234 units; 11 original buildings were demolished over the years.
Another aspect of funding for both projects is the use of tax-increment financing. In 2018, the city of Rock Island approved a controversial TIF district that means extra taxes generated by the improvements go back to the developer for a certain time period to be used in the project rather than going to taxing bodies.
Century Woods apartments are being redone with all-new kitchens, bathrooms, finishes (drywall, paint, flooring), windows and doors. The administration building is getting a monitored computer room and a community room.
Heather Ridge, built in 1972, consists of 24 buildings on 19.6 acres. All buildings have been resided with new windows, doors and insulation and a community center was built.
Both complexes are for people of low income, with rents subsidized by the Department of Housing and Urban Development under a program called Section 8.
Century Woods has had its ups and downs through the years and at one time in the 1980s, it was cited as an example of everything that was wrong with public housing.
But Millennia, which specializes in preserving existing affordable housing, not building new, promises a "new day" for its properties, Auvil said. "We take our renovations serious," he said in 2019, as the project was getting started. "We don't cut corners."