Renovations totaling $393,000 to be made to Davenport Skybridge

The city of Davenport is planning to renovate the Davenport Skybridge this fall, with the cost of improvements totaling $393,000.

After 17 years standing, the Skybridge is due for some refurbishment. The focus of this renovation project is the bridge’s north tower that connects to the Redstone parking ramp. Water damage has deteriorated parts of this tower, and the city plans to restore them and mitigate future deterioration caused by water.

Once the renovation process begins in the fall, access to the bridge will be restricted for safety purposes. Large portions of glass will be removed and either cleaned or replaced. One of the two pedestrian walkways will be removed because of water issues, as well. Areas of the bridge will also be repainted.

“You’ll just notice that it looks rebuilt and refreshed,” said Clay Merritt, the City of Davenport’s assistant public works director. “The aesthetic itself does not change.”

After all, the improvements to be implemented are mainly for functionality purposes. “So we’re going to take advantage as we’re sprucing up the staple of the community that we’re going to fix part of the water issues that have developed over time,” Merritt said.

The Davenport Skybridge renovations are set to be complete sometime in October.