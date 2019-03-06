Award-winning author Jason Reynolds will visit the Quad-Cities later this month.
Reynolds is a New York Times bestselling author, a Newberry Award Honoree, a Printz Award Honoree, National Book Award Honoree, a Kirkus Award winner, a two-time Walter Dean Myers Award winner, an NAACP Image Award Winner and the recipient of multiple Coretta Scott King honors.
Rock Island Public Library presentations will be Friday, March 29, at Rock Island High School, as a result of a partnership with the school district.
Reynolds will speak and sign a limited number of books in the Rock Island High School Auditorium. Both his 9:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. presentations are open to the public, as well as to students. Community members should make reservations for either the 9:30 a.m. session, with seating available on the main floor, or the 1 p.m. session, with seats open in the balcony.
Guests visiting the school should enter through the auditorium doors at the northwest corner of the building.
To reserve a seat for either presentation, visit the Rock Island Public Library website, and select the online calendar at "find events." To register by phone, call the library reference desk at 309-732-7341.
Reynolds will speak at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 28, at Davenport Public Library, 321 Main St., Davenport. A book signing will be held afterward.
Because of time constraints, Reynolds will personalize one book per person and will autograph all additional items. He encourages photos but will be unable to pose because of time constraints.
Books-A-Million representatives be on hand to sell Reynolds’ books and will accept cash or credit. Registration for the presentation at the Davenport library will help provide staff with an approximate number of attendees, but registration is not required. Space is limited.
For more information or to register, go to the Davenport Public Library website or call 563-326-7832.
Both the Davenport and Rock Island Libraries have hosted book discussions about Reynolds' work. Rock Island Library will have an additional discussion 5:30-6:30 p.m. March 19 at Cool Beanz Coffeehouse, 1325 30th St., Rock Island.
Print and digital copies of Reynolds' books are available for checkout through both libraries’ catalog systems and online media services.