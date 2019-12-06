Rental task force urges Scott County to implement rental regulations

The Scott County Board of Supervisors on Wednesday heard suggestions from Park View residents about how to implement rental regulations, which residents say are necessary to hold landlords accountable for crimes that occur in the census-designated place.
A rental task force from Park View, which features about 290 rental units, shared findings with the board at Wednesday’s committee of the whole meeting. These would lead to a Scott County department taking over the issuance of rental permits for multifamily and townhouse units in Park View, rental inspections and background checks.
Tom Dole, who conducts maintenance in Park View, said he sees conditions of apartment buildings and oftentimes the ones with bad maintenance are the ones that have absent landlords or those who don’t care. “They don’t seem to care if they have bad tenants or they don’t care if their place is a mess,” he said. “This is where it’s coming from.”
“I believe this is an important issue to residents of Park View — homeowners and owners of rental properties alike,” Park View Homeowner’s Association Patrick Dodge said at the beginning of the nearly two-hour meeting, which featured a packed crowd at the Eldridge branch of the Scott County library.
Park View, located in northern Scott County near Eldridge, includes about 290 rental townhouses and multifamily units.
Scott County Planning Director Tim Huey, who was part of the Park View Rental Task Force, said regulations would need to include a full vetting for licenses and regulations for both tenants and landlords.
“It doesn’t do any good to have a code…if there isn’t any method to enforce that,” Huey said. One of the proposals is to have the sheriff’s department administer the rental regulation program.
Among the concerns of administering the program are any additional expenses, the purchase and use of permitting software for the rental program and what fees might be charged in the course of administrating rental regulations, permits and inspections. Code requirements would also need to be adopted, including requirements for fire safety and exterior condition of the property.
One issue important to the Task Force was the monitoring of “nuisance activity,” which could be defined as when one or more of specific acts are committed within a 12 month consecutive period upon or within 1,000 feet of the property by an invested party or permittees. These would include criminal charges like manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, kidnapping, prostitution or misdemeanor gambling. “It’s another reason why we want the sheriff involved with that, because nuisance activity involves criminal activity,” Huey said.
Consequences from enforcement would include tracking of violations, assessment of fines for municipal infractions or revocation of rental licenses for landlords. Other requirements that may be considered include background checks on tenants, written leases and landlord training through Scott County.
In public comment, increased communication was highlighted by landlords as something that needs to improve.
“When issues arise…I would love for someone to call me and tell me this is happening,” Scott Braden, who recently purchased Deer Creek Apartments in Park View, told the board. In Davenport, he said, there were times when the only way he would find out about issues was if he was told by someone else or if he saw them happen himself. “I want to be told by law enforcement, or residents, or whoever, of issues that are going on.”
Matt, who owns a home in Park View, said he had seen issues across the street from his house, from an apartment owner plowing snow into his driveway to letting off fireworks in the street that were mistaken for gunshots. “I don’t know what the regulations are for that building… but there needs to be some action taken,” he said, declining to give his last name.
After this meeting, the Park View Rental Task Force will take the input and comments and work on preparing a formal ordinance for approval by the Board of Supervisors.
For a copy of the PowerPoint that lays out the suggested rental regulations, visit the Scott County website at scottcountyiowa.com.