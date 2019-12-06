Rental task force urges Scott County to implement rental regulations

In public comment, increased communication was highlighted by landlords as something that needs to improve.

“When issues arise…I would love for someone to call me and tell me this is happening,” Scott Braden, who recently purchased Deer Creek Apartments in Park View, told the board. In Davenport, he said, there were times when the only way he would find out about issues was if he was told by someone else or if he saw them happen himself. “I want to be told by law enforcement, or residents, or whoever, of issues that are going on.”

Matt, who owns a home in Park View, said he had seen issues across the street from his house, from an apartment owner plowing snow into his driveway to letting off fireworks in the street that were mistaken for gunshots. “I don’t know what the regulations are for that building… but there needs to be some action taken,” he said, declining to give his last name.

After this meeting, the Park View Rental Task Force will take the input and comments and work on preparing a formal ordinance for approval by the Board of Supervisors.

For a copy of the PowerPoint that lays out the suggested rental regulations, visit the Scott County website at scottcountyiowa.com.

