Sarah and Dane Moulton have owned the Renwick Mansion for roughly 26 months.
And while the renovated old stone manor on Davenport's east bluff has played host to every kind of event from formal wedding to heavy metal bands, Sarah Moulton said the Renwick was never the venue for what took place Oct. 30.
At roughly 10 p.m. Marina Antoinette Kruger, 24, was arrested by Davenport Police and charged with the harassment of public officers and employees. She paid a $300 bond and was released an hour after the arrest.
Sarah Moulton said what followed on social media in the wake of the arrest convinced the mansion's owners they need to hold a public forum to clear up misconceptions.
A time, date and place for that forum has not yet been announced.
"We have a wide variety of acts who perform at the Renwick, and we try to accommodate everyone," Sarah Moulton said Friday afternoon. "There was a metal band playing and a kind of mosh pit started up."
"Moshing" is an aggressive style of dancing in which participants push or slam into each other.
"At some point, a woman started tackling people on the dance floor. It started to get very violent," Sarah Moulton said."We have a fireplace, and it was clear to us that a number of the people at the show were in danger of getting hurt, and we felt like our staff was in danger.
You have free articles remaining.
Sarah Moulton said the incident "just escalated — really for no reason."
"We asked the woman to leave, and then the woman (Kruger) who eventually was arrested started screaming and yelling about it," Moulton said.
"It got to the point where she had to be escorted out, and still (Kruger) would not leave. We had no choice but to call the police."
Sarah Moulton said since the incident Renwick Mansion's Facebook page has been hit with what she called "social slander."
"One of the posts claimed my husband assaulted (Kruger) — which is completely untrue. If it were true at all, the police would have known about it," Sarah Moulton said. "Some of the posts are really making claims that could damage our reputation and our business."
Sarah Moulton said she and her husband have "made too great of an investment" to not "deal with this in some kind of open and straightforward way."
"We want to have a forum," she said. "We think it's important to step from behind screens and keyboards and talk to each other.
"Anyone could have talked to us that night. Anyone can talk to us now."