Rep. Cheri Bustos highlights more than $66 million for local community projects

Democratic Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Moline, announced that more than $66 million is being invested into local projects across northwest and central Illinois.

Bustos highlighted the significant funding for the local projects in a virtual news conference Friday, Dec. 23, saying that as her final vote in Congress it was a great one that invests in projects from public health, workforce development, rural communities, and childhood education.

"I'm so so proud that with my final vote today in Congress that I can bring home an additional $66 million directly to the people that I represent," Bustos said. "This funding is a real opportunity to make a difference in the lives of so many people."

In the final Congressional spending package, Skip-a-long's Child Development Services campus in Rock Island is receiving $4 million to expand childhood education. The funding will be used to build a new Skip-a-long campus to serve more students and to provide them with the highest quality early learning experience.

Marcy Mendenhall, executive director of Skip-a-Long, said the campus is nearly 50 years old and was in need of a facelift. Mendenhall said it will invest in high-quality classrooms for the future generation of leaders in Rock Island County.

"It is an incredible investment not only into early childcare and education but also to our community," Mendenhall said.

The current facility is located at 1609 4th Street but a new location has yet to be determined. Mendenhall said they are working with the city of Rock Island in finding the new location.

Mendenhall said that right now they are serving about 150 children but are in need of more spots for children.

"We know that more children are needing spots and (in) Rock Island County alone we do not have enough early care and education slots set up to serve all the children," Mendenhall said.

Other projects that received funding include $49.3 million to update and rebuild locks and dams for the Upper Mississippi River Navigation and Ecosystem Sustainability Program, $4 million to build a renewable natural gas facility in Savanna, $1.1 million for upgrades to Martin Park in East Galesburg, $1 million for Black Hawk College's Advanced Manufacturing Training Academy in Kewanee, along with investments in health, workforce development, and rural communities.

All 15 of Bustos' Community Project Funding requests passed the House as a part of today's package. Bustos said with today's vote, she has successfully delivered on every funding request she has submitted throughout the program's lifetime.

"I can think of no better way to wrap up my work for northern, northwest, and central Illinois than delivering federal dollars to our communities one last time," Bustos said.