Rep. Dave Loebsack looks back on 14 years in Congress

Loebsack's touring of the district was part personal philosophy, part necessity in a district that was redrawn in 2012, picking up Davenport and a bigger contour of small, rural counties to the south and the west that made the district more diverse and less Democratic.

"It's a challenging district to represent in Washington, D.C., with the most liberal county in the state in Johnson County (home to the University of Iowa) and some of the most conservative counties in rural parts of the district, as well as river counties trending away from being solidly Democratic counties and Scott County a bellwether county," Price said.

The district voted twice for Democratic former President Barack Obama before swinging in favor of Republican Donald Trump in both 2016 and 2020.

"The key to this is just don’t go to places where you know you’re going to be liked and you know you’re going to … be greeted with open arms," Loebsack said. "I was upfront with folks. I said, ‘Look, my district is not just Johnson County.'"

In 2018, Loebsack won by 12 percentage points; without heavily Democratic Johnson County, his margin was just 2 points.

Much like Leach before him, Loebsack "never rose or fell by the passions of the moment," said Dvorsky, the longtime Iowa Democratic activist.