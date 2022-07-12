Repair work to close an I-74 ramp Thursday in Moline

The westbound ramp from Interstate 74 to westbound Interstate 280 in Moline will be closed Thursday so repairs can be done.

The closure is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. and last until 3 p.m. so repairs can be performed under the westbound I-74 bridge spanning the Rock River, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation. Drivers should expect delays in this area and budget extra time if they must travel through it.

A detour is planned and will allow people to use the John Deere Road interchange ramps to get onto eastbound I-74 and access westbound I-280 from there, according to the department. Motorists, however, should consider alternate routes if possible.