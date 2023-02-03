The Rock Island Arsenal lock is currently undergoing repairs. The large red crane that can be seen from the Government Bridge is being used to help make repairs to part of the lock's lower guidewall and armor plating. The repairs are made during the winter months when navigation traffic has halted, eliminating the need to close the lock to operation and impact boat and barge traffic.
