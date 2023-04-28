The second half of a two-year, $1.5 million project on the Talbot/Centennial Bridge will resume Monday, May 1.

Structural repairs and bearing replacements will take place and are expected to be completed by June 5, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation. Work will begin in the southbound lanes with one lane of traffic in each shifting to the northbound lanes.

Repairs to the southbound lanes will take three weeks to complete. Traffic will then shift to the southbound lanes.

Pedestrian traffic across the bridge will not be closed during the repairs.

Motorists should expect delays and allow for extra time through this area and to avoid the area when possible by using an alternate route. Drivers are urged to pay attention to changing conditions and signs in the work zones, obey posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices, and to be alert for workers and equipment.