Beginning Monday, July 31, a $3.9 million construction project will take place on Interstate 88 in Rock Island County.

The work zone will be between Old Illinois 2 and the Rock Island-Whiteside County line.

Construction will include repairing and installing overlays at bridges located at Zuma Creek east of the Old Illinois 2 interchange, Canoe Creek southwest of the Hillsdale-Port Byron interchange, and Meredosia Ditch at the Rock Island-Whiteside County line. Traffic will be reduced to one line in each direction in the work zones.

It is expected to be completed by the end of November.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow for extra time when traveling through the area. The Illinois Department of Transportation is urging the use of alternate routes.

Drivers are urged to pay attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.