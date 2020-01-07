REPORT: Davenport falls behind other Iowa cities on LGBT equality

“It’s a matter of being able to have those resources here,” Hetrick said. “It’s not a large community, but the needs are growing.”

The 2019 scorecard matches Davenport’s score in 2018, leading some to advocate for changes in the city.

“The areas where we’re missing points are a great starting point for where our officials can create a more equitable and inclusive city,” Lacey said.

But Davenport has also slipped 20 points since 2017, in part because of non-reporting hate crime statistics and also because the city failed to get "bonus" scorecard points for providing city services to LGBTQ youth, homeless and elders.

Lacey said she wasn’t sure why the city didn’t earn those points in 2019. Three years ago, she noted, the city’s Civil Rights office provided funds to Quad Citians Affirming Diversity (QCAD), which provided some services to those communities.

Local advocates for equality emphasized how nonprofits provide essential services, even when their resources are strained.