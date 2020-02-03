Report: First month of Illinois pot sales netted nearly $40M

CHICAGO — Illinois marijuana dispensaries sold nearly $40 million worth of recreational weed during the state's first month of legal sales, according to figures released Monday by the state Department of Financial and Professional Regulation.

Illinois residents bought more than $30.6 million in January, while out-of-state visitor sales totaled $8.6 million, the report shows. Dispensaries sold over 970,000 products.

"The successful launch of the Illinois' legal cannabis industry represents new opportunities for entrepreneurs and the very communities that have historically been harmed by the failed war on drugs," said Toi Hutchinson, Senior Advisor for Cannabis Control to Gov. Pritzker. "The administration is dedicated to providing multiple points of entry into this new industry, from dispensary owners to transporters, to ensure legalization is equitable and accessible for all Illinoisans."

The pace of sales slowed considerably from the first days of legalization. On Jan. 1, operators sold $3.2 million in pot products. By Jan. 5, total sales hit $10.8 million.