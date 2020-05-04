Report paints bleak picture of Iowa economy

DES MOINES — The COVID-19 pandemic is starting to dramatically affect Iowa’s economy, according to a new state report issued Monday.
The Iowa Department of Revenue’s leading indicators index dropped 3% to 103.1 in March — the largest one-month decrease in the two-decade history of the economic measure and more than two times larger than the 1.3% drop in December 2008 amid the Great Recession.
While the March numbers were bad, the April report could be worse. Many Iowa businesses were closed starting March 17 under Gov. Kim Reynolds’ public health emergency proclamations. In 22 counties those closures and restrictions remain, though starting last Friday she eased her orders on a limited basis for restaurants, malls, fitness centers and other businesses in 77 counties.
“I think you’ll see definitely continued weakness in the indicator in April,” said Robin Anderson, chief economist and administrator of the Iowa Department of Revenue’s research and policy division. “We would anticipate as we get more information that we’ll likely see continued weakness in this indicator.”
State officials said the monthly leading economic indicators index was constructed to signal economic turning points. It measures eight categories, including residential building permits, farm crop profits, performance of Iowa-based stocks and unemployment, among others.
But only two of the eight components were positive for March — the number of building permits and a measure of the yields of federal Treasury bonds.
Moreover, when looking at longer-term measures, the report found alarming evidence of a coming economic contraction. That concern is triggered when two factors are found in the same six-month period — that the index drops by 2% or more and that the majority of the components decline.
The latest report shows that both are occurring. State revenue analysts said the changes strongly suggest the Iowa economy will weaken through the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 — which the state is in now — and the first quarter fiscal 2021 beginning July 1.
One of the positive measures was the number of March residential building permits. But while they were 58.7% above March 2019 (979 vs. 617), they were 4.6%t below the historical average for March from 1998 to 2019.
Unemployment claims and performance of Iowa stocks, among other components, painted a bleaker picture.
Iowa non-farm employment dropped in March for the fourth month in a row. The report suggests that employment will continue to weaken over the next three to six months.
The 12-month moving average of weekly unemployment claims increased to 6,113 in March from 2,885 in February.
Average monthly claims were up 1,842 percent from last March, and 1,375 percent above the monthly average.
The March average weekly unemployment claims reached 40,835, which is three and a half times higher than the next highest month of December 2008, according to the report.
By the week ending April 4, the number of idled Iowans filing for jobless benefits was a record 64,194, Iowa Workforce Development reported.
For the last two years, the 12-month moving average of Iowa weekly unemployment insurance claims had been below 3,000, a threshold not crossed during the previous 11 years.
The latest government report indicated the Iowa unemployment rate increased to 3.7% in March from 2.8% in February.
“The unemployment rate in March only reflects the very beginning of the impact of the substantial increase in unemployment claims we have seen since March 16; however, the more reflective month will be April,” said Beth Townsend, director of Iowa Workforce Development.
In March, the Iowa stock market index experienced losses in all of the 31 companies measured. While all the stocks in the index took considerable hits, state officials said 13 of them experienced index losses of over 30% and — for the first time in the history of the index — all of the Iowa stocks experienced losses in the same month, as well as the largest one-month decrease ever.
One of the unknowns is whether Iowa’s economy will see a quick, V-shaped recovery, a U-shaped recovery with a longer down cycle before recovery, or a W-shaped. double-dip recession where the economy reopens but things are forced to shut back down due to a resurgence in COVID-19 activity.
“Will you see people go back the restaurants, go back to the mall, that sort of stuff in the month of May?” Anderson wondered.
