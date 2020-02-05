Republican Scott County legislators back Miller-Meeks in race for 2nd Congressional District

Republican legislators in Scott County have thrown their support behind Iowa Sen. Mariannette Miller-Meeks in the race for Iowa’s 2nd Congressional District that currently is held by U.S. Rep. Dave Loebsack.
Loebsack announced last year that he will be retiring at the end of his term.
Former Illinois Statehouse Representative Bobby Schilling, also a Republican who now lives in Scott County, announced in July that he, too, is running for the open seat.
The Republican delegation includes Iowa Statehouse Representatives Ross Paustian and Gary Mohr, and Iowa Senators Roby Smith and Chris Cournoyer.
“I’m proud to stand with (Iowa) Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig and other leaders in Iowa agriculture by supporting Mariannette Miller-Meeks for U.S. Congress,” State Representative Paustian said in news release issued Wednesday.
Paustian, a pork producer in Walcott, added, “The Iowa farmer is resilient and optimistic but far too often Washington politicians look down on rural Iowans and their way of life.”
Miller-Meeks can be counted on to “never quit fighting for the Iowa farmer and making sure their voice is heard loud and clear in Congress,” Paustian said.
Mohr, a former Bettendorf Alderman who was elected to his first term in Iowa’s House in 2016, said in that same news release that Miller-Meeks is the conservative voice needed for Iowa’s 2nd Congressional District.
“As a veteran and doctor, Mariannette has spent her entire life being trusted by others to do the right thing,” Mohr said. I know we can trust her to never quit fighting for our conservative principles in Washington.”
Miller-Meeks, 64, of Ottumwa, face Democratic challenger Rita Hart, 64, of Wheatland.
“I know what it’s like to take on Rita Hart and win in her back yard,” Cournoyer said in the news release. “I know what it will take to win in the 2nd District and that’s why I’m enthusiastically supporting my colleague and friend,” she said of Miller-Meeks. “She has the resources, the support and most importantly, the values it will take to win in November.”
Smith, of Davenport, said in the news release that he supports Miller-Meeks, “because I want someone who will take that governing approach to Washington and do what’s right.”