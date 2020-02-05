Republican Scott County legislators back Miller-Meeks in race for 2nd Congressional District

Republican legislators in Scott County have thrown their support behind Iowa Sen. Mariannette Miller-Meeks in the race for Iowa’s 2nd Congressional District that currently is held by U.S. Rep. Dave Loebsack.

Loebsack announced last year that he will be retiring at the end of his term.

Former Illinois Statehouse Representative Bobby Schilling, also a Republican who now lives in Scott County, announced in July that he, too, is running for the open seat.

The Republican delegation includes Iowa Statehouse Representatives Ross Paustian and Gary Mohr, and Iowa Senators Roby Smith and Chris Cournoyer.

“I’m proud to stand with (Iowa) Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig and other leaders in Iowa agriculture by supporting Mariannette Miller-Meeks for U.S. Congress,” State Representative Paustian said in news release issued Wednesday.

Paustian, a pork producer in Walcott, added, “The Iowa farmer is resilient and optimistic but far too often Washington politicians look down on rural Iowans and their way of life.”

Miller-Meeks can be counted on to “never quit fighting for the Iowa farmer and making sure their voice is heard loud and clear in Congress,” Paustian said.