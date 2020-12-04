Republicans criticize, Democrats defend Hart's challenge to Iowa's 2nd District results

Iowa Democrats came to the Hart campaign’s defense, saying the state senator is pursuing a path prescribed by law that Congress set up for candidates to challenge an election outcome that would allow more time to scrutinize ballots than the court likely would provide.

“The U.S. House of Representatives is the only body that is constitutionally allowed to conduct a full recount of all legally cast ballots in the 2nd District, and they should do that so Iowans have full confidence in the results of this election,” said Mark Smith, chairman of the Iowa Democratic Party. “Since our state laws do not allow a court-administered recount the proper time frame or ability to review all legally cast ballots, Rita is right to move forward with the election process in a way that protects the voting rights of every Iowan whose ballot has fallen through the cracks and is yet to be counted.”

Miller-Meeks said she believes the election process was followed and the state’s certified results — and her six-vote victory — should stand.

“No question it’s an incredibly close contest. If you had asked my preference, I would have rather won by 600 or 6,000 votes. But we are where we are here,” Miller-Meeks said on Iowa PBS. “The process was followed. We have an election process, there was a count, there was additional counts, there was an official recount, and throughout that process I have remained ahead and I was certified the winner of this contest.”

