'Republicans love him': Andrew Yang's closing argument to Iowans maintains core message

Yang is most popular with young voters, who turned out for his Davenport event. Ryan Bowman is a Yang volunteer from Washington state who’s organizing for Yang in Davenport during the final stretch of the Iowa campaign. Bowman, who quit his job in massage therapy to be on the ground for Yang, said he’s been amazed by what he’s seen canvassing door-to-door for the candidate.

“Republicans love him,” Bowman said. He attributed his bipartisan appeal to his identity as a non-politician outsider with new ideas that are compelling and detailed. “I believe he’ll be viable in a lot of precincts,” Bowman predicted.

Clearing the 15% threshold of viability will be paramount for Yang’s candidacy. Bettendorf resident Carol Strohbehn said Yang is her first choice on caucus night. She was impressed by his stump speech, which was “the most positive” of any candidate she’s seen.

“It was the most explanation of where we are as a country and where we’re going with the economy,” Strohbehn said. For her, something resonates with Yang. “It just makes sense."

Graham Ambrose is the Iowa politics reporter for the Quad-City Times.

