It was quieter on the scene of 324 Main St. on Tuesday, nine days after the six-story building partially collapsed.

Trucks, vehicles, tents and people in hard hats from the Iowa Task Force 1 Urban Search and Rescue that had set up on 3rd Street were gone, having demobilized Monday evening, according to the city of Davenport.

Harrison Street, the south-bound one-way that's been mostly closed since May 28 for emergency response vehicles and personnel, reopened Tuesday midday.

The remains of three men were found over the weekend in the downtown Davenport apartment building. On Monday evening the urban search and rescue team "determined that the building is clear of collapse victims" and demobilized. The city said that collapsed building material from the foundation of 324 had been removed.

Pictures of the site taken Monday evening and Tuesday show gaping holes at the site of the foundation, clear of rubble that is off to the side. Machinery labeled as property of demolition company D.W. Zinser picked up beams and other debris and placed them in what appeared to be a large dumpster.

"Crews have cleared the debris pile to the foundation floor and will continue removing debris from the site today," Davenport Chief Strategy Officer Sarah Ott wrote in an email update Tuesday.

The Davenport not a common place for the homeless, social service agency leader says

Rumors circled on social media that people who were homeless stayed in the basement or ground floor of The Davenport.

But Ashley Valez, executive director of Humility Homes and Services, said in the past 15 years, The Davenport building had never been a place her street outreach team had gone to contact people living on the street.

Sometimes, she said, people would wait outside for the nearby library, where a social worker is available, or St. Anthony's, which served meals, to open.

"To my knowledge, that information is false," Valez said of the rumors.

At the time of the collapse, 12 units at The Davenport were being rented by individual or family clients of Humility Homes and Services, Valez said. Leases were in the tenants' names, Valez said.

She called the city's use of the description of the building having a "history of transient population" in a news release "incorrect" as the clients Humility Homes served were tenants of the building.

"These were individuals who were formerly homeless and were tenants who were receiving rental assistance," Valez said.

Alderman Marion Meginnis and Police Chief Jeff Bladel reached Humility Homes the day of the collapse, Valez said, because they knew some clients of Humility Homes rented there, and she provided them with the list of the names of renters of the 12 units.

Valez said Humility Homes then paid for their clients to stay in hotel rooms for the week to provide a "safe and quiet place."

Humility Homes and Services was one agency among several at a Multi-Agency Resource Center on Saturday at the downtown YMCA branch.

In front of City Hall on Tuesday, new clothes, hygiene products, food items and water were being handed out at the corner of 4th and Harrison, Mike Collier said in a livestream to Facebook. He opened several cardboard boxes with new T-shirts, jeans, underwear, hygiene products and more that he said would be handed out for free.

Desiree Banks, the mother of Branden Colvin Jr., said people and groups had dropped off food, water and personal items all week.

"We don't know these people," Banks said. "It really is amazing, and we appreciate it for real. This is our community. Everyone has been here for us."

A Salvation Army representative said the agency had been serving more than 200 meals per day to emergency responders from Thursday through Monday.

Kelle Larned, director of operations and programming with the Salvation Army, said its organization was offering vouchers for clothing and furniture at its Brady Street store, and provided residents with a list of landlords who had contacted the Salvation Army offering to help place individuals displaced because of the collapse.

The agency encourages people who need assistance to call 563-324-4808.

She estimated the Salvation Army handed out about 50 packets to residents of the building on Saturday and said residents can continue to contact the Salvation Army for help. She said the agency also was offering to pay for the first month of rent at a new place for tenants.

But moving forward, Larned said, a challenge will be making sure tenants are connected with a place where they can afford what new landlords are asking.

"This puts us back even further in the housing crisis," Larned said.

Photos: One week after the partial collapse of The Davenport