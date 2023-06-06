It was quieter on the scene of 324 Main St., on Tuesday, nine days after the six-story building partially collapsed.

Trucks, vehicles, tents and people in hard hats from the Iowa Task Force 1 Urban Search and Rescue that had set up on 3rd Street were gone, having demobilized Monday evening, according to the City of Davenport.

Harrison Street, the south-bound one-way that's been mostly closed since May 28 for emergency response vehicles and personnel, reopened Tuesday midday.

The remains of three men were found over the weekend in the downtown Davenport apartment building. On Monday evening the urban search and rescue team "determined that the building is clear of collapse victims" and demobilized. The city said that collapsed building material from the foundation of 324 had been removed.

Pictures of site taken Monday evening and Tuesday show gaping holes at the site of the foundation. Machinery labeled as property of demolition company D.W. Zinser picked up beams and other debris and placing them in what appeared to be a large dumpster.

"Crews have cleared the debris pile to the foundation floor and will continue removing debris from the site today," Davenport Chief Strategy Officer Sarah Ott wrote in an email update Tuesday.

In front of City Hall, Tuesday, new clothes, hygiene, food items and water were being handed out at the corner of 4th and Harrison, Mike Collier said in a livestream to Facebook. He opened several cardboard boxes with new T-shirts, jeans, underwear, hygiene products and more that he said would be handed out for free.

A Salvation Army representative said the agency had been serving more than 200 meals per day to emergency responders from Thursday through Monday.

Kelle Larned, the operations manager with the Salvation Army, said its organization is offering vouchers for clothing and furniture at its Brady Street store, and provided residents with a list of landlords that have contacted the Salvation Army offering to help place individuals displaced because of the collapse.

She estimated the Salvation Army handed out about 50 packets to residents of the building on Saturday, and said residents can continue to contact the Salvation Army for help. She said the agency is also offering to pay for the first month of rent at a new place for tenants.

But moving forward, Larned said, a challenge will be making sure tenants are connected with a place where they can afford what new landlords are asking.

"This puts us back even further in the housing crisis," Larned said.

