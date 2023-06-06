It was quieter on the scene of 324 Main St., on Tuesday, nine days after the six-story building partially collapsed.
Trucks, vehicles, tents and people in hard hats from the Iowa Task Force 1 Urban Search and Rescue that had set up on 3rd Street were gone, having demobilized Monday evening, according to the City of Davenport.
Harrison Street, the south-bound one-way that's been mostly closed since May 28 for emergency response vehicles and personnel, reopened Tuesday midday.
The remains of three men were found over the weekend in the downtown Davenport apartment building. On Monday evening the urban search and rescue team "determined that the building is clear of collapse victims" and demobilized. The city said that collapsed building material from the foundation of 324 had been removed.
Pictures of site taken Monday evening and Tuesday show gaping holes at the site of the foundation. Machinery labeled as property of demolition company D.W. Zinser picked up beams and other debris and placing them in what appeared to be a large dumpster.
"Crews have cleared the debris pile to the foundation floor and will continue removing debris from the site today," Davenport Chief Strategy Officer Sarah Ott wrote in an email update Tuesday.
In front of City Hall, Tuesday, new clothes, hygiene, food items and water were being handed out at the corner of 4th and Harrison, Mike Collier said in a livestream to Facebook. He opened several cardboard boxes with new T-shirts, jeans, underwear, hygiene products and more that he said would be handed out for free.
A Salvation Army representative said the agency had been serving more than 200 meals per day to emergency responders from Thursday through Monday.
Kelle Larned, the operations manager with the Salvation Army, said its organization is offering vouchers for clothing and furniture at its Brady Street store, and provided residents with a list of landlords that have contacted the Salvation Army offering to help place individuals displaced because of the collapse.
She estimated the Salvation Army handed out about 50 packets to residents of the building on Saturday, and said residents can continue to contact the Salvation Army for help. She said the agency is also offering to pay for the first month of rent at a new place for tenants.
But moving forward, Larned said, a challenge will be making sure tenants are connected with a place where they can afford what new landlords are asking.
"This puts us back even further in the housing crisis," Larned said.
Photos: One week after the partial collapse of The Davenport
Branden Colvin Jr., center, lights candles for his father, Branden Colvin Sr. with Devina Henderson, left, and Malia Rush, right, during a candlelight vigil for Colvin Sr., Ryan Hitchcock and Daniel Prien on Sunday night at the site of The Davenport collapse in Davenport. The building partially collapsed last week.
NIKOS FRAZIER
A man kneels and holds a cross after tying it to the fencing surrounding the site of The Davenport apartment building collapse, Sunday, June 4, 2023, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Iowa Task Force 1, Urban Search and Rescue, talk outside The Davenport, Sunday, June 4, 2023, in Davenport. Three men died from the collapse.
NIKOS FRAZIER
A woman reacts during a candlelight vigil for Branden Colvin Sr., Ryan Hitchcock and Daniel Prien, outside of Davenport City Hall, Sunday, June 4, 2023, in Davenport. The three men were presumed missing in the debris of The Davenport apartment building after it partially collapsed last Sunday. Colvin's body was recovered on June 3rd.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Community members gather for a candlelight vigil for Branden Colvin Sr., Ryan Hitchcock and Daniel Prien, outside of Davenport City Hall, Sunday, June 4, 2023, in Davenport. The three men were presumed missing in the debris of The Davenport apartment building after it partially collapsed last Sunday. Colvin's body was recovered on June 3rd.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Iowa Task Force 1, Urban Search and Rescue, talk outside The Davenport, Sunday, June 4, 2023, in Davenport. One fatality from the collapse has been reported from the building, The Davenport, and two others remain unaccounted.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Emergency crews work the scene of The Davenport, one week after the building partially collapsed, Sunday, June 4, 2023, in Davenport. One fatality from the collapse has been reported from the building, The Davenport, and two others remain unaccounted.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Community members gather for a candlelight vigil for Branden Colvin Sr., Ryan Hitchcock and Daniel Prien, outside of Davenport City Hall, Sunday, June 4, 2023, in Davenport. The three men were presumed missing in the debris of The Davenport apartment building after it partially collapsed last Sunday. Colvin's body was recovered on June 3rd.
NIKOS FRAZIER
A sign reading "official notice do not enter" is posted on the door to The Spot Bar & Lounge, located near the scene of an apartment building that partially collapsed last week, Sunday, June 4, 2023, in Davenport. One fatality from the collapse has been reported from the building, The Davenport, and two others remain unaccounted.
NIKOS FRAZIER
A sign reading "official notice do not enter" is posted on the door to Me & Billy, located near the scene of an apartment building that partially collapsed last week, Sunday, June 4, 2023, in Davenport. One fatality from the collapse has been reported from the building, The Davenport, and two others remain unaccounted.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Emergency crews work the scene of The Davenport on Sunday, June 4, 2023, one week after the building partially collapsed in Davenport. )ne fatality from the collapse has been reported from the building, The Davenport, and two others remain unaccounted.
NIKOS FRAZIER
A look at The Davenport on Sunday, June 4, 2023, one week after the building partially collapsed in Davenport. Heavy equipment has started going through the rubble and the rest of the building, as the search continues for two men still unaccounted for.
NIKOS FRAZIER
A sign reading "official notice do not enter" hangs on a fence on Sunday, June 4, 2023, around the scene of an apartment building that partially collapsed last week in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
A Davenport Police crime scene unit SUV arrives at the scene of The Davenport on Sunday, June 4, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Emergency crews work the scene of The Davenport on Sunday, June 4, 2023, one week after the building partially collapsed in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Signs with the pictures of the three missing men from The Davenport building collapse hang on the fence line around the collapse site, Sunday, June 4, 2023, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
A Davenport Police officer walks through the site of the partial building collapse of The Davenport, Sunday, June 4, 2023, in Davenport. One fatality from the collapse has been reported from the building and two others remain unaccounted for after the rear section of the 80-unit building partially collapsed last Sunday.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Emergency crews work the scene of The Davenport on Sunday, June 4, 2023, one week after the building partially collapsed in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
A look at The Davenport on Sunday, June 4, 2023, one week after the building partially collapsed in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
The reflection of The Davenport is seen in the front windows of Davenport City Hall on Sunday, June 4, 2023, after the 80-unit building partially collapsed last week in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
A look at front of The Davenport on Sunday, June 4, 2023, one week after the building partially collapsed in Davenport. The orange boxes hold equipment being used by search teams on site, which include Iowa Task Force 1 Urban Search and Rescue.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Emergency crews work the scene of The Davenport on Sunday, June 4, 2023 one week after the building partially collapsed in Davenport. Support teams from both Iowa and Illinois have come to Davenport for the effort.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Tokens and flowers sit on the road against the fence surrounding the partial building collapse at The Davenport, 324 Main St., Sunday, June 4, 2023, in Davenport. One fatality from the collapse has been reported from the building, The Davenport, and two others remain unaccounted for after the rear section of the 80-unit building partially collapsed last Sunday.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Signs and pictures of the three missing men from The Davenport building collapse hang on the fence line around the collapse site, Sunday, June 4, 2023, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
A look at The Davenport on Sunday, June 4, 2023, one week after the building partially collapsed in Davenport. One fatality from the collapse has been reported from the building, The Davenport, and two others remain unaccounted for after the rear section of the 80-unit building partially collapsed last Sunday.
NIKOS FRAZIER
A Davenport Police crime scene unit SUV arrives at the scene of The Davenport on Sunday, June 4, 2023, after the 80-unit apartment building partially collapsed last week in Davenport. Branden Colvin Sr.'s body was found Saturday, his family said. Two men are still missing.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Emergency crews work the scene of The Davenport on Sunday, June 4, 2023, one week after the building partially collapsed in Davenport. One fatality from the collapse has been reported from the building, The Davenport, and two others remain unaccounted for after the rear section of the 80-unit building partially collapsed last Sunday.
NIKOS FRAZIER
A look at The Davenport on Sunday, June 4, 2023, one week after the building partially collapsed in Davenport. One fatality from the collapse has been reported from the building, The Davenport, and two others remain unaccounted for after the rear section of the 80-unit building partially collapsed last Sunday.
NIKOS FRAZIER
A sign reading "corruption kills!" hangs on a fence around Davenport City Hall on Sunday, June 4, 2023, a week after an apartment building partially collapsed in Davenport. One fatality from the collapse has been reported from the building, The Davenport, and two others remain unaccounted for after the rear section of the 80-unit building partially collapsed last Sunday.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Emergency crews work the scene of The Davenport on Sunday, June 4, 2023, one week after the building partially collapsed in Davenport. One fatality from the collapse has been reported from the building, The Davenport, and two others remain unaccounted for after the rear section of the 80-unit building partially collapsed last Sunday.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Emergency crews work the scene of The Davenport on Sunday, one week after the building partially collapsed, Sunday, June 4, 2023, in Davenport. One fatality from the collapse has been reported from the building, The Davenport, and two others remain unaccounted for after the rear section of the 80-unit building partially collapsed last Sunday.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Community members gather for a candlelight vigil for Branden Colvin Sr., Ryan Hitchcock and Daniel Prien, outside of Davenport City Hall, Sunday, June 4, 2023, in Davenport. The three men were presumed missing in the debris of The Davenport apartment building after it partially collapsed last Sunday. Colvin's body was recovered on June 3rd.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Emergency crews work the scene of The Davenport, one week after the building partially collapsed, Sunday, June 4, 2023, in Davenport. One fatality from the collapse has been reported from the building, The Davenport, and two others remain unaccounted.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Iowa Task Force 1, Urban Search and Rescue, stand on Fourth Street while conducting search and rescue operations inside The Davenport, Sunday, June 4, 2023, in Davenport. One fatality from the collapse has been reported from the building, The Davenport, and two others remain unaccounted.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Community members gather for a candlelight vigil for Branden Colvin Sr., Ryan Hitchcock and Daniel Prien, outside of Davenport City Hall, Sunday, June 4, 2023, in Davenport. The three men were presumed missing in the debris of The Davenport apartment building after it partially collapsed last Sunday. Colvin's body was recovered on June 3rd.
NIKOS FRAZIER
A man kneels and holds a cross after tying it to the fencing surrounding the site of The Davenport apartment building collapse, Sunday, June 4, 2023, in Davenport. The six-story, 80-unit building partially collapsed last Sunday.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Emergency crews work the scene of The Davenport, one week after the building partially collapsed, Sunday, June 4, 2023, in Davenport. One fatality from the collapse has been reported from the building, The Davenport, and two others remain unaccounted.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Community members gather for a candlelight vigil for Branden Colvin Sr., Ryan Hitchcock and Daniel Prien, outside of Davenport City Hall, Sunday, June 4, 2023, in Davenport. The three men were presumed missing in the debris of The Davenport apartment building after it partially collapsed last Sunday. Colvin's body was recovered on June 3rd.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Malia Rush holds a candle during a vigil for Branden Colvin Sr., Ryan Hitchcock and Daniel Prien, at the site of The Davenport collapse, Sunday, June 4, 2023, in Davenport. The building partially collapsed last week.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Devina Henderson places candles on Fourth Street in the initials of Branden Colvin Sr. during a candlelight vigil for Colvin, Ryan Hitchcock and Daniel Prien, Sunday, June 4, 2023, in Davenport. The three men were presumed missing in the debris of The Davenport apartment building after it partially collapsed last Sunday. Colvin's body was recovered on June 3rd.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Branden Colvin Jr. lights a candle during a vigil for his father, Branden Colvin Sr., Ryan Hitchcock and Daniel Prien, at the site of The Davenport collapse, Sunday, June 4, 2023, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Malia Rush lights candles in the shape of BC for Branden Colvin Sr. during a candlelight vigil for Colvin, Ryan Hitchcock and Daniel Prien, at the site of The Davenport collapse, Sunday, June 4, 2023, in Davenport. The building partially collapsed last week.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Kelsey Wethington and her daughter Amelia, 6, hold candles during a vigil for Branden Colvin Sr., Ryan Hitchcock and Daniel Prien on Sunday night at the site of The Davenport collapse in Davenport. The building partially collapsed last week.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Emergency crews work the scene of The Davenport, one week after the building partially collapsed, Sunday, June 4, 2023, in Davenport. One fatality from the collapse has been reported from the building, The Davenport, and two others remain unaccounted.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Iowa Task Force 1, Urban Search and Rescue, talk outside The Davenport, Sunday, June 4, 2023, in Davenport. One fatality from the collapse has been reported from the building, The Davenport, and two others remain unaccounted.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Community members gather for a candlelight vigil for Branden Colvin Sr., Ryan Hitchcock and Daniel Prien, outside of Davenport City Hall, Sunday, June 4, 2023, in Davenport. The three men were presumed missing in the debris of The Davenport apartment building after it partially collapsed last Sunday. Colvin's body was recovered on June 3rd.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.