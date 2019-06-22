Firefighters and MidAmerican Energy crews are on the scene Saturday morning after an auger hit a gas line while a pole was being installed in the 2300 block of 19th Street in Moline, near the New Life Fellowship Church.
Some residents near the area were evacuated for safety precautions.
This story will be updated.
