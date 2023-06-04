When Dayna Feuerbach escaped her fifth-floor Davenport apartment during the building’s partial collapse Sunday afternoon with just her purse in-hand, she didn’t think too much of it. It wasn’t until later that the scope of the damage, and what she’d lost, came to light.

Twenty years of her life were spent living in The Davenport, and everything she kept there was gone. She said she was lucky to have kept her bank cards, identification and phone, but others weren’t able to take anything with them during the mad dash to safety.

“When it first happened, I don't know, I didn't realize the finality of it,” Feuerbach said. “I guess I thought, well, this is awful, but somehow there'll be repairs and we'll go on living back in the building. But then we realized pretty soon that that was it, that the building was going to be coming down, but we'd never get back in again and we’d lose everything, and, boy, that realization was awful.”

Leaving the Bittner YMCA Saturday afternoon, Feuerbach said she was able to receive information on counseling and physical health checks, as well as take toiletries back to the extended-stay hotel she’s staying in. She and other former tenants had the opportunity to meet with representatives from two dozen local, regional and statewide agencies for different sorts of aid as they recover from the tragedy.

Former tenants of The Davenport and surrounding residences who have been displaced lined up for the “Multi-Agency Resource Center,” headed by the American Red Cross on Saturday morning. The event, which ran 10 a.m.-4 p.m., brought those impacted by the collapse at 324 Main St. and support organizations together in order to help them in whatever areas they’ve identified a need in.

Volunteers and staff handed out water bottles, walked guests up to the doors and led dogs on leashes, inviting adults and children over for a quick pet if they wished.

Quad Cities Canine Assistance Network Jayne Knott was accompanied by her dog Rosie, a black lab, to provide comfort during the event.

“What makes them different from service dogs is that service dogs often have a direct purpose,” Knott said. “Therapy dogs are more for comforting, and so that’s where they’re really nice to have at these events where kids can come up and just pet them.”

Brian Williamsen, communications manager of the Red Cross Quad-Cities locations, said the resources the displaced residents of the apartment collapse could receive at the MARC event include everything from mental health services to starting the process of recovering lost prescriptions and documentation such as driver’s licenses and social security cards.

Agencies also provided people with gift cards, lunch boxes, pet food and other items.

“The Resource Center is a one-stop shop for residents,” he said. “It's just easier to get to multiple different organizations.”

For those who weren’t able to attend the event, Williamsen said the Red Cross is still able to help. He encouraged former tenants to call 1-800-RED-CROSS, where prompts will direct them to the appropriate departments for aid.

With the gift cards he received from the resource center, former tenant Rodney Jones said he was going to go on a much-needed shopping trip to buy clothes. The ones he was wearing had been given to him, and he’d had to wear and wash them for four days straight.

He’s been staying at the Red Cross shelter at the former Select Specialty Hospital, and he said the Red Cross has been incredibly helpful all week. At the event he received information on medical and dental checkups, housing options and more.

“Everybody came together with this situation,” Jones said. “While I'm at the Red Cross, all day long I see people pulling up, dropping off donations, clothes, food, whatever. So the community, they’ve helped out too.”