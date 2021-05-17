Residents report harassment in Orion's Central Park

WHAT'S NEW : Resident Rick Cline told trustees about a May 7 incident in which he was at Central Park with his young grandson when he heard a stream of inappropriate language from two teenagers approximately 75 feet away. He went over to them and asked that they drop the language and ultimately the young man pulled a knife on him. "He didn't get up in my face but he threatened me," said Cline. "He ended up reconsidering and turning and jogging away." Ellen Berberich told the board about continuing harassment of her daughter at Central Park starting a few years ago. "Unfortunately things have not gotten much better," she said, adding that children have started yelling curses at her and she is driving past the park before taking her daughter there to see if it's safe. "That's ridiculous," she said.

WHAT'S NEXT: Attorney Stephanie Ames said during the mmeeting the town has a methamphetamine problem and since one particular house was sold, meth addicts are coming to the park. "What I'm saying is we are working on this as a village, as attorneys. Things need to be updated and we're in a situation now where we need to take this town back," she said. Attorney John Ames said the village could either go the route of administrative proceedings or court proceedings, but the key is to get a conviction and to be able to make it so two strikes and you're out of the park or in the case of a battery, you're automatically out. "The mayor can act and he's not acting arbitrarily once there's a conviction. It has teeth in it if they come back and violate that order," he said. Resident Andy Bindewald asked whether Orion could devise its own community service for violators to serve; Ames said the village could administer such a program for the county.