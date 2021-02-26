Residents submit petitions triggering hearing to declare vacancy on Scott County board

The provision allows for waiver of one of the positions on the conference board, thereby resolving the potential conflict, Walton said. Specifically, the proposed statute provides that "[a] waiver pursuant to this section does not cause the person to vacate any elective office."

The legislation is expected to be signed into law by Gov. Reynolds next week and would take immediate effect upon enactment.

The soonest Scott County officials could hold a public hearing to determine whether Maxwell's seat had been vacated is March 17, Moritz said, due to state-mandated notification requirements. The latest a hearing could be held is March 29.

County officials would then have seven days to decide whether to declare a vacancy.

"So it appears that (bill) specifically addresses this situation," Walton said. "If the law passes before (county officials) meet ... that the basis for the vacancy does not exist anymore."

Moritz, however, said county officials will still proceed with a public hearing.