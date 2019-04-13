When Mark Madrid remembered the last time he had attended the Greater Quad-City Hispanic Chamber of Commerce gala, it was at a spot in Moline where people stood in line at a buffet.
It was nice, and it was a beginning.
But over the years things changed, and on Saturday, at the 10th annual gala where the theme was “A Decade of Resilience,” Madrid found the event in the Waterfront Convention Center in Bettendorf, “On the main stage,” he said, not controlling the excitement in his voice.
Speaking to the media before the event began Madrid said resilience was to be the focus of his speech to the audience that packed the sold-out event.
“I’m going to be talking about our middle name as Latinos and Latinas, which is resilience,” said Madrid, who is CEO of the Latino Business Action Network, or LBAN, located in the San Francisco, California, area.
The goal of the organization is to double the number of $10 million, $100 million and $1 billion Latino-owned businesses by 2025.
“I’m so proud of this Chamber,” Madrid said of the Greater Quad-City Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. “When this chamber was birthed in 2008, it was in the middle of the great recession, at a time when all other entrepreneurship in terms of numbers went down, and Latino entrepreneurship went up. This chamber was founded during that moment.”
“Who would start a chamber of commerce in the middle of a recession,” he asked rhetorically. “Bob Ontiveros,” Madrid said, paying homage to the man who in 1974 founded Group O in Milan.
The Quad-City Hispanic Chamber, he said, was founded on “sweat equity, intellectual capital, social capital and resiliency. It was a vision for the future. If not then when? If not by Bob (Ontiveros) and that leading group then who?”
Madrid said he sees Group O as one of the most influential Latino-owned firms in the nation.
But looking forward, there are more great things to come, he said.
“When you look at Hispanics today, if we were a stand-alone unit, we’d have the seventh largest GDP, or gross domestic product, in the world,” said Madrid, who holds a bachelor’s of business administration from the McCombs School of Business at the University of Texas at Austin. “So that’s a new concept that’s now backed up by data called the Latino GDP.
“Before prosperity, before wealth-building and where this cohort is going to fuel the American economy it has to start with resilience,” he said. “That has to bind us together whether we’re of Mexican origin, Columbian origin, Venezuelan, Puerto Rican, that’s our common thread. That’s what unites us and I can’t think of a better theme than to have this night to talk about resilience.”
There is a lot of fuel and inner fire in the Latin community to succeed, he said. The vast majority of that fire is put into entrepreneurial ideas and businesses, he said.
“We want the American dream just like all Americans,” Madrid said. "We’re a very entrepreneurial group. A lot of us are attached to family-owned businesses.”
Madrid was raised in rural America in the Texas panhandled. His parents were migrant farm workers in the cotton fields when they met and his father went on to found a welding business.
“My dad didn’t just want to stay a one-man shop,” Madrid said. “He wanted to expand and that’s what made him the go-to welder in the Texas panhandle. Entrepreneurialism is in my DNA and my bone marrow and it’s in many of the people in the room tonight. It’s a collective resilience.”
Madrid’s LBAN has collaborated with the Stanford Graduate School of Business to do research on the state of Latino entrepreneurship and businesses across the nation.
The Hispanic population and their entrepreneurial spirit well help keep rural American going, he said.
Madrid said he doesn’t want people to think that the Latino-business sector is just going to become isolated for Latinos only.
What brings the community together is the same thing that draws all other communities together and that is their shared cultural heritage. But Latino businesses are in non-Latino neighborhoods and they serve and hire non-Latinos, too.
Currently Illinois is ranked five in terms of its Latino population while Iowa has seen a six-fold increase in Latino population since 1990.
“Latinos will be saving the dying towns of Iowa and that’s a benefit to all the citizens and communities,” Madrid said.
What Latinos will be doing is taking that entrepreneurial spirit and putting it to work for the betterment of the communities, he said.
“We’re as American and as patriotic as they come,” Madrid said