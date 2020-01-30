Resource X could help East Moline solve budget woes

EAST MOLINE — With a $3.6 million deficit in the current budget, city of East Moline officials knew they would have to take some strong action to get future budgets under control.
New city administrator Doug Maxeiner, the former Moline city administrator, went through some old notes and believes he has come up with a winner.
Maxeiner pitched a resolution Jan. 21 at the committee of the whole meeting for East Moline to enter into a professional services agreement with Resource X, a Denver-based center for priority-based budgeting.
“There are no easy answers at this point,” Maxeiner said. “It took us awhile to get into that position. It’s going to take us a little while to get out.”
The board can give its approval Monday night.
Maxeiner believes a good way to possibly begin getting out of the budget problem is to enter into a professional services agreement with Resource X.
The cost is $60,000 the first year and $20,000 a year after that for use of its software. East Moline can opt out after one year, he said, if it does not like the program.
In the committee of the whole meeting, the resolution passed by a 7-0 vote. It will move on to the city council’s Feb. 3 agenda, where based on the Jan. 21 vote, it would appear to have a pretty good chance of passing, even if this is the first time this company has been used in Illinois.
Maxeiner strongly believes it is the way to go.
“I am optimistic,” he said. “We’ve got to do an organizational review to make sure that we are sized appropriately and providing the services that we need to be providing and no more.”
They need a methodology to give them the data, he said. “That’s what priority-based budgeting is going to do for us.”
You have free articles remaining.
From his research, Maxeiner believes the Resource X program works.
“I’ve really kind of dove into documents and talked with people that have utilized this,” he explained. “I flew out to Denver in mid-December, spent some time with the people at the Center for Priority Based Budgeting, dove into the software that we were going to be using for this, asked a whole bunch of questions. And I am convinced between Annaka (Whiting, finance director) and myself we can make this work here.”
How will it work?
“We will basically take all of our spending and break it into four quartiles,” he said. “The top quartile will be the top priority; the fourth quartile will be the lowest priority.
“Then we will see where that money, where the spending aligns with that. Are we spending most of our money in our low priorities? If so, let's reallocate that to the top priorities and make sure we are getting services that need to be done.”
Maxeiner gave the police department as an example of how the program can work.
The police department has one budget, a line-item budget, he said. “But they may offer 15 programs or services. What this will do is it will break down what the cost of each of those services is to the program cost, and then we can turn it around and we can evaluate is that program in alignment with what our priorities are for this community? And if so, are we spending that money on a high priority, a low priority? Is there opportunity to reallocate that money for a different service? It gives us the data we need to make those decisions,” he said.
For example, he added, East Moline Police have an evidence room. Through this study it could learn that by sharing that room with either the county or another nearby city, it could cut costs.
Each department will also have one person, known as a super user who will spearhead things and get data assigned to programs within that department accurately, Maxeiner said.
“This is not necessarily a budgeting tool,” he added. “This is a management decision-making tool.”
It will be time consuming, but Maxeiner expects to have all the information in by December.
Then decisions can be made.
“We will reallocate and make sure we are spending on those high priorities and perhaps eliminate some of those other ones,” he said.