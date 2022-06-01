Resources at local, state level seek to connect Quad-Cities parents with baby formula

Lindsay Schafer started noticing less baby formula on the shelves around two months ago. She noted it as strange at the time but eventually started feeling the pinch herself.

It was around two weeks ago when she really saw trouble — the formula she was eligible to receive through the WIC program disappeared off the shelves before she could get to it.

"I just kind of stuck it out and ended up calling different Walmarts and Targets, calling different stores, making sure that they had it before I'd actually show up," Schafer said.

The Rock Island resident ended up reaching out to her local WIC office, trying to see if they could help. The nutritionist switched the brand she was able to purchase through the program to one more readily available.

Local, state and federal organizations are looking to help parents like Schafer find and afford baby formula, and provide necessary information during the national shortage.

Trinity Muscatine Public Health Director Christy Roby said they'd been fielding calls from many worried parents and had directed them to resources and education within the guidelines of the Iowa Department of Public Health. The guidelines recommend that parents talk to their doctor when discussing their child's baby formula, and if it's cleared by them, consider changing brands or start supplementing some solid foods into the baby's diet.

The Iowa Department of Public Health urged parents to not water down formula or make formula at home, as the baby could miss out on key nutrients.

Beyond stores, parents can look at local groups like food banks or pregnancy organizations to see if they have formula.

Pregnancy Resources Partners has provided free formula for over a decade, Executive Director Trisha Wilson said, and they've been able to continue providing formula for parents in need during the shortage. In the past week alone, the organization has given out more than 250 cans of baby formula.

As they rely on donations from doctors' offices with overflow stock, donations and purchasing products themselves, Wilson said their supply of baby formula has also been depleted.

"Just like everyone else has had complications getting [formula], so have we," Wilson said.

Pregnancy Resources Partners, with locations at 3825 16th St., Moline and 2706 W. Central Park Ave., Davenport, has between 30 and 40 cans of formula available for free. Wilson encouraged people to call the organization at 309-797-3636 to see what brands they have in stock.

Schafer also posted online about trying to find formula, like many other parents looking for ways to more easily locate the brands they need during the national formula shortage. People and groups across the U.S. have created tools to help connect parents with the formula they need.

Todd Brady, an Ankeny resident behind the COVID-19 test finder, has created a locator website for baby formula. Iowans can plug their ZIP code into the Formula Finder website, brady-software.com/formula-finder, and filter results based on how far they wish to travel and what type of formula they're looking for.

Iowa Olympic gold medal-winning gymnast and mother Shawn Johnson and her husband, Andrew East, created babyformulaexchange.com, which connects those seeking baby formula with people who have some. Parents with unopened, unexpired formula can post how much they have and whether they're willing to ship their stock for free, and parents searching for formula can say what kind they're looking for, then the two users can connect.

Find my Baby Formula is a national online program for parents to get notified when brands of formula are stocked, online or in stores. People can sign up online at findmybabyformula.com and select the formula they're looking for and the store closest to them, and will receive a text message when it comes in stock. The website keeps track of stocks at Walmart, Target, CVS, Walgreens, Amazon, Costco and buybuy Baby.

Prospective parents shouldn't stockpile formula, Wilson said, since there are efforts to fix the shortage underway and other parents need the formula right now. As for Schafer, she doesn't know how the shortage will get better quickly enough for all the babies being born every day, though she hopes it does.

"My light at the end of the tunnel is that in another two months he will be weaned off of [formula] and I won't have to bother [anymore]," Schafer said.

