Hundreds of family, friends and community members lined the sidewalks around Zion Lutheran Church in Clinton during the visitation for Firefig…

Lt. Hosette funeral details

Lieutenant Eric Hosette Memorial Service is scheduled to take place on Saturday, January 12, 2019, at 11:30 a.m. (CST) at 500 Riverview Driver, Riverview Park Clinton, next to the band shell.

City officials ask that visitors arrive early to park and ride due to estimated attendance that will include 150-200 Tier 1-3 Fire Fighting, EMS and Safety Vehicles and 5,000 or more attendees.

Officials also advise: "Bundle up. The Ceremony is planned for one hour, and it will be 30 degrees with snow flurries.

"Plus the procession may take up to 30 minutes to get onto the route. Once the procession has departed, the buses will be available to move personnel to the designated parking lots.

"There will warming areas at Lumberking Stadium, the Candlelight and the Swimming pool area, along with designed bathroom facilities in the park.

A command area will be established if anyone isn’t feeling well (with plenty of medics on hand), and the Salvation Army will have an area set up with hot chocolate.

"The Rotarians will have Fireman Prayer cards, Programs and be able to move personnel around via golf cart if there are any medical issues."